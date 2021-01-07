Kangana Ranaut says 'laugh at me' as Congress leader Pawan Khera calls her tweet 'humour'

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Kangana Ranaut has been ‘on fire’ ever since she formally joined Twitter last year. The actor has been taking on celebrities and even expressing her strong views on numerous other issues, even inviting legal trouble for her. Recently, she expressed her pride at being able to ‘debate on almost any topic

’, a statement for which Congress leader Pawan Khera tried to troll her.

Kangana Ranaut hits back at Pawan Khera’s comment over statement

Kangana Ranaut recently tweeted that a ‘lot of people’ were 'jealous' about her ability to debate on ‘almost any topic’, and the manner in which she managed to ‘peel psychological layers’ of her opponents or ‘penetrate like X ray into any subject’.

Lot of people are jealous of my ability to debate on almost any topic how I peel psychological layers of my opponents and penetrate like X ray in to any subject. Don’t be jealous or angry try and sharpen your intellect and really truly invest yourself in your surroundings 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 5, 2021

The Queen star urged her detractors to not ‘be jealous or angry’, but rather ‘sharpen’ their intellect and invest into their surroundings.

Congress National Spokeperson Pawan Khera quipped that the new year 2021 at least promised to be a year ‘full of humour.’

2021 promises to be an year full of at least humour https://t.co/Q55YkYVVx7 — Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) January 6, 2021

Kangana responded that he could laugh at her, and that she was used to it because people associated to the film industry mocked her accent, hair, clothes and 'poor English' when she had entered Bollywood. She then added that this, however, turned into ‘crying’ as she jokingly egged them on to ‘laugh louder.’

Laugh at me, when I came to film industry everyone laughed at me, they laughed at my accent, my hair, my clothes, my poor english, they laughed and then .....they cried .... they are still crying ....ha ha ha laugh .... laugh louder ... Go on laughing 🙂 https://t.co/YXcfiy9Quv — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 6, 2021

Khera then responded that it was not about thrusting ‘martydom’ on themselves, to share how he had also worked his way up after coming from a small city.

Let’s not make martyrdom thrust on ourselves. I came from a small city and went through a lot of struggles in Delhi and made a mark for myself.

But my struggles do not make me a martyr. https://t.co/DAaAeKtNA9 — Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) January 6, 2021

Kangana Ranaut on professional front

Post six hours long reading session for #Dhaakad now rushing for action training as the countdown to shoot begins lots of hustle bustle... feels like shaadi wala ghar 💗 pic.twitter.com/xneAxQb8xQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut has been working on the movie Dhaakad, which is an action film. The actor had posted pictures of her recent gatherings with the team, involving work and fun, be it partying or script reading sessions. Thalaivi, where she plays the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha is among the other films in her kitty.

