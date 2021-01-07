Kangana Ranaut Gets 3 Million Twitter Followers; Thanks Everyone For All The Love

Kangana Ranaut has gained almost 3 million followers on Twitter. The actor took to the social media handle and thanked everyone for the love and support she received on the platform. She further stated that Twitter is distracting at times but it is also fun.

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter reaches almost 3 million followers

Kangana Ranaut took over her team’s Twitter handle in August 2020. In her recent Twitter post, the actor revealed that back then she had a few thousand followers. She further stated that she never thought “so soon we will be 3 million of us”.

A fan page of the actor had posted a collage of pictures of Kangana, congratulating her on 3 million Twitter followers. Ranaut feels that “Twitter is distracting at times but it’s also fun” as she thanked all her followers on the social media platform. Check out the post below.

Thank you everyone, I joined in last August this was my team handle with few thousand followers I never thought so soon we will be 3 million of us, twitter is distracting at times but it’s also fun, thank you ❤️ https://t.co/QS7QTyM6F2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 6, 2021

Kangana Ranaut is an actor who actively voices her opinions on every matter she strongly feels. The actor gets a mixed response from Twitterati who sometimes agree with her and otherwise criticise her. But when the actor posted about 3 million followers on Twitter, fans of the actor flooded the post with their comments and reactions.

Netizens react

A number of people on Twitter congratulated her for reaching 3 million followers on the social media platform. Many other netizens commented that Ranaut may not have multi-million followers, but at least she does not have paid followers. Several other netizens wrote in the comments that she is an inspiration to many and they love to know her thoughts.

Love you Kangana. Tumko defend karte karte hum bhi Manikarnika ban jate hai kabhi kabhi <3. — 🇮🇳Madam Gigster ✌️🧘‍♀️💸 'Soul' Proprietor (@cringle2016) January 6, 2021

Congratulation ma'am on 3M



Artwork made by me pic.twitter.com/qVatLHgMHL — ALLU🐍 (@ind_Cyborg) January 6, 2021

Kangana - You may have 3 million followers on Twitter, but in real life it would be over 3 billions — KRANTIVEER (@nanapatakarr) January 6, 2021

Unbelievable. Yaaay . Aap jeet gaee . 3 million Twitter bhakts/trolls! Following their troll queen. What a feat kangu. 👏👏👏 🤯🤦‍♀️ — Nadia (@Nadiaom12) January 6, 2021

Numerous other followers on Twitter wrote in the comments that even if Kangana has 3 million followers on Twitter, she has plenty more in real life. Several other followers of the actor sent her warm regards and much love. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

Congratulations @kr_lens 👏🏻👏🏻

Finally Kangana noticed your hardworked🥳🥳 — 𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐮𝐭 𝐆𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐱𝐲 👸🏻 (@kanganagalaxy) January 6, 2021

Yeah

Crying tears of happiness😭😭 — The KR Lens (@kr_lens) January 6, 2021

You deserve many more @KanganaTeam 🥳🥳 Atleast you’ve unpaid & genuine followers. Congratulations K👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Kgqm4mixDj — 𝐏𝐮𝐣𝐚🤴🏻🦋 (@Beingrealbeing) January 6, 2021

Kangana Ranaut's movies

Kangana Ranaut was recently seen in Panga, an Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial film. The movie cast included Kangana alongside Jassie Gill and Yagya Bhasin, Neena Gupta and Richa Chaddha in pivotal roles. The actor will be seen next in Thalaivi, a biopic movie on J Jayalalithaa. This movie is directed by A. L. Vijay and will release in 2021.

