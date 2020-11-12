Kangana Ranaut Looks Stunning In Black Ensemble As She Accompanies Family At A Temple

Quick links:
Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle to share pictures of the post-wedding ceremony of her brother Akhst. The family visited the Kuldevi Ambika Temple in Udaipur and Kangana simply looked stunning in a black ensemble paired with Sabyasachi jewellery.
Kangana Ranaut's younger brother Aksht tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Ritu Sangwan, a Haryanvi girl who is a doctor by profession, on Thursday morning.
Today post wedding rituals, our family went to our Kuldevi Maa Ambika for Darshan
Meanwhile, Kangana also shared details of her lehenga that she wore for the main wedding ceremony and wrote, "Everyone who is asking about my lehnga, its a gujrati bandhani lehnga which took almost 14 months to be made, a dying art I am privileged enough to be able to support, designer Anuradha Vakil made this dream come true and my friend @sabyasachiofficial designed the jewellery for me." [sic]
Aksht got engaged to Ritu in November last year in an intimate ceremony that was attended by family members.
Everyone who is asking about my lehnga, its a gujrati bandhani lehnga which took almost 14 months to be made, a dying art I am privileged enough to be able to support, designer Anuradha Vakil made this dream come true and my friend SabhyaSachi designed the jewellery for me
Kangana Ranaut dances her heart out at brother Aksht's mehendi-haldi ceremony; Watch video
