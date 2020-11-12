Kangana Ranaut Looks Stunning In Black Ensemble As She Accompanies Family At A Temple

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle to share pictures of the post-wedding ceremony of her brother Akhst. The family visited the Kuldevi Ambika Temple in Udaipur and Kangana simply looked stunning in a black ensemble paired with Sabyasachi jewellery.

Kangana Ranaut's younger brother Aksht tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Ritu Sangwan, a Haryanvi girl who is a doctor by profession, on Thursday morning.

Today post wedding rituals, our family went to our Kuldevi Maa Ambika for Darshan 🌹 pic.twitter.com/c7mUMHDcsY — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana also shared details of her lehenga that she wore for the main wedding ceremony and wrote, "Everyone who is asking about my lehnga, its a gujrati bandhani lehnga which took almost 14 months to be made, a dying art I am privileged enough to be able to support, designer Anuradha Vakil made this dream come true and my friend @sabyasachiofficial designed the jewellery for me." [sic]

Aksht got engaged to Ritu in November last year in an intimate ceremony that was attended by family members.

Everyone who is asking about my lehnga, its a gujrati bandhani lehnga which took almost 14 months to be made, a dying art I am privileged enough to be able to support, designer Anuradha Vakil made this dream come true and my friend SabhyaSachi designed the jewellery for me 🌹 pic.twitter.com/94ecK39xc0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

UNSEEN PICTURES FROM THE WEDDING

