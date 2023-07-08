Kangana Ranaut Manifests Waheeda Rehman In Bigger Role, Lauds Sharmila Tagore For Gulmohar

Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about her thoughts and opinions on social media ever since she has joined the medium. The Manikarnika star keeps sharing her ideas on her Instagram and Twitter. In her recent post, she talked about the veteran actresses Sharmila Tagore and Waheeda Rehman.

Both Sharmila Tagore and Waheeda Rehman made their acting debut in the 1950s.

Kangana Ranaut showed his appreciation for the two on her Instagram stories.

Kangana Ranaut waiting for Waheeda Rehman’s big acting role

Kangana took to her Instagram stories on Saturday and shared a screengrab of Sharmila from the film Gulmohar. Lauding the veteran actress for her performance, the Queen star wrote, “Recently saw a lovely film Gulmohar, was beyond delighted to see veteran superstar Sharmila ji back on screen…her screen presence, voice modulation, nuances in her performance was like the warmth of winter sun…so beautiful and elegant.

Kangana went on to add that she would like to see Waheeda Rehman in a similar full fledged role soon. “Now hoping to see Waheeda ji in a full fledged role soon…come on everyone. Let’s manifest,” she concluded.

(Screengrab of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story)

Sharmila Tagore, Waheeda Rehman's past projects

Sharmila portrayed the role of Kusum, the matriarch of the Batra family, in Gulmohar. Manoj Bajpayee was seen as her onscreen son Arun in the film. The movie revolved around the multi-generation Batra family, who are all set to move out of their family home after 34 years. This moving out triggers a re-discovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family.

Waheeda, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2021 film Skater Girl. She played a wealthy village matriarch Maharani in the movie. Talking about Kangana’s work front, the actress is gearing up for the release of Chandramukhi 2 and Emergency. She will also be a part of Tejas and Sita: The Incarnation.

