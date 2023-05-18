Sara Ali Khan Is A Splitting Image Of Grandmom Sharmila Tagore At Cannes, Say Netizens

Sara Ali Khan recently made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. For the second day of the coveted film festival, the Love Aaj Kal actress donned a retro monochrome look. Her black and white saree with a unique drape and halter neck blouse reminded netizens of her grandmother, and veteran actress, Sharmila Tagore.

Sara Ali Khan walked the red carpet at the Cannes film festival in a black and white saree designed by Abu Jani -Sandeep Khosla. She kept her look minimal by going easy on accessories and tying her hair in a chic bun. It was the bun that sparked comparisons between her and her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore.

Posting her pictures from the French Riveria, Sara wrote, “I guess you Cannes do it again”. Soon after a user commented, “Replica of your grandma #sharmilatagore ji with her 60’s-70’s look in your first picture is breathtaking.🪬”. Another user wrote, “that sharmila tagore hair ✨”. Appreciating her look, fans also commented that she is looking ‘royal’ and applauded her for flaunting ‘Indianess’ to the international stage.

On the morning of May 15, Sara Ali Khan was snapped at the airport leaving from Mumbai. The actress made her debut on the red carpet at Cannes 2023. On the first day of the prestigious film festival, Sara Ali Khan walked the red carpet in a custom lehenga designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the 2023 OTT movie Gaslight. She will be seen next in the upcoming movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The movie also stars Vicky Kaushal and the trailer of the same was launched on May 16.