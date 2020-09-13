Kangana Ranaut Meets Maharashtra Governor At Raj Bhawan Amid Tiff With Shiv Sena, BMC

Kangana Ranaut along with sister Rangoli Chandel met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at the Raj Bhawan on Sunday. The actor met the Governor to discuss the escalated situation before she leaves Mumbai on September 14. The war between Kangana Ranaut and the political party escalated after Shiv Sena-led BMC partially demolished Kangana Ranaut's office at Bandra in an unnaturally hurried pace even as the actor was not in Mumbai and was, in fact, on her way to the city.

The Governor had previously taken exception to the BMC's action and summoned CM Thackeray's principal advisor in order to send a report to the Centre. Sources suggest that Kangana will raise the office demolition issue with Governor, and is also likely to speak on Sena leaders' threats.

BJP files complaint against Sanjay Raut

Taking note of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's derogatory language against Kangana, BJP leaders in Himachal Pradesh filed a criminal complaint against Raut. The BJP leaders maintained that the foul language used by Raut against Kangana has resulted in outraging her modesty on a public platform. Quoting Sanjay Raut’s dialogue with a reporter where the Sena leader is seen hurling abuses against the actress for her remark on Mumbai city, the BJP leader stated that Raut’s remarks - specifically a horrific 'H---khor' abuse - showed no fear of the law as he is ‘protected’ from all offences. Raut later turned the entire matter into a joke by claiming that in his eyes the translation of the word was 'naughty'.

"Sanjay Raut, out of rage, not only abused and insulted Kangana Ranaut but showed scant regard to the law of the country and blew it in the air by disgracing and demeaning the law as he is invincible and protected from all the illegalities and offences,” the complaint dated September 12 read.

