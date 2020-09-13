'Raut Begged To Sonia & Pawar To Make Uddhav CM,' says Athawale; Reveals Kangana's Words

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday lashed out at the Shiv Sena for the treatment meted out to Indian Navy veteran Madan Sharma and actor Kangana Ranaut for expressing their views against the ruling party.

He arrived at the residence of the Navy veteran who was horrifically thrashed by alleged Shiv Sena workers for forwarding a cartoon on social media mocking Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Slamming the party for its actions against the citizens, Ramdas Athawale claimed that Sanjay Raut begged to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Shard Pawar with ‘folded hands’ for granting the post of Chief Minister to Uddhav Thackeray.

“Sanjay Raut had many times gone with folding hands to Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar and hence Uddhav is CM now,” he told reporters outside Madam Sharma’s house.

Athawale further demanded that President's rule should be imposed in Maharashtra as the Aghadi government has failed to handle the law and order situation in the state. Athawale said that he saw the cartoon and Madan Sharma had just forwarded it.

"Sena workers could have taken against the one who drew it. Injustice has been meted out to Madan Sharma. I will meet Amit Shah and take up the issue with it," the Union Minister said.

‘Kangana and Madan Sharma belong to Mumbai’

Commenting on the Kangana Raut vs Shiv Sena spat, Ramdas Athawale said the actress has told him that she will learn Marathi and will answer Sanjay Raut in his native language. The Union Minister also said that both Kangana and Madan Sharma belong to Mumbai and are Mumbaikars.

A day after the BMC attempted to demolish the actor’s office, Ramdas Athawale met the actor at her residence in Mumbai. In his hour-long meeting, Athawale stressed that she had every right to live in Mumbai and conveyed that the RPI(A) will continue to support her.

