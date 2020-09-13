Kangana Ranaut Takes Sarcastic Jibe At Sanjay Raut, Says 'Wow!! Unfortunate That...'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday hit back at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after he said that it 'was unfortunate that the BJP is backing Kangana Ranaut despite the actress likening Mumbai to Pak-occupied Kashmir'. Taking a sarcastic jibe at Sanjay Raut, Kangana wrote, "Wow!! Unfortunate that BJP is protecting someone who busted drug and mafia racket."

She further raised a question and wrote, "BJP should instead let Shiv Sena goons break my face, rape or openly lynch me, nahin Sanjay [Raut] Ji? How dare they protect a young woman who is standing against the mafia!!!" [sic] In his weekly column Rokhthok in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut also also claimed there is a systematic effort to reduce the importance of Mumbai, and constantly defaming the city is part of that conspiracy.

By supporting Ranaut and through its stand in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the BJP wants to win Bihar polls with the upper caste Rajput and Kshatriya votes, Raut said. "While doing this, it doesn't matter if Maharashtra is insulted. Not one Maharashtra (BJP) leader was sad over the manner in which the state has been humiliated," Raut said.

"An actress humiliates the chief minister and people of the state shouldn't react, what kind of one-sided freedom is this?" asked Raut, who is the executive editor of Saamana. "When her illegal construction in the city, which she calls as Pakistan, is demolished, she calls the demolished structure a Ram mandir. You are crying hoarse when there is a surgical strike on the illegal construction. What kind of a game is this?" he asked.

The war between the actor and the political party escalated after Shiv Sena-led BMC partially demolished Kangana Ranaut's office at Bandra in an unnaturally hurried pace even as the actor was not in Mumbai and was, in fact, on her way to the city.

Kangana is also scheduled to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at 4.30 PM on Sunday to discuss the escalated situation before she leaves Mumbai on September 14. The Governor had previously taken exception to the BMC's action and summoned CM Thackeray's principal advisor in order to send a report to the Centre.

