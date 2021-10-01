Kangana Ranaut Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath After Wrapping Up Moradabad Schedule Of 'Tejas'

Actor Kangana Ranaut is currently enjoying the success of her latest political drama Thalaivii. The actor announced on October 1 that she had wrapped up the Moradabad schedule for her next film, Tejas. After that, the actress went to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence, in Lucknow, to meet him.

Kangana Ranaut meets UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The meeting with the UP CM happened at his official residence in Lucknow. However, the reason for the meet is still unclear.

Actress Kangana Ranaut meets CM Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/97edIcvUw2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2021

The actor has spoken about her next film Tejas in the past as well and shared a few glimpses from the sets of the film on social media. In the picture, she could be seen in an intense fighter pilot look. The actor struck a post as she posted a selfie from the sets of the Sarvesh Mewara directorial. Through the caption, the actor mentioned that she had not taken a break in a very long time and has been working through weekends too. She wrote, "Mood when you haven’t had a break in ages and have to work through weekends also….. But the show must go on… Current mission #Tejas"

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii

Kangana Ranaut was recently in the news after her film Thalaivii ranked number one on Netflix after its release on the online streaming platform. Directed by AL Vijay, the film traced the life of Jayalalithaa right from her debut in the film industry to her entry into the world of politics. Bhagyashree and Arvind Swamy also took to pivotal roles in the film that was headlined by Ranaut herself. Written by K V Vijayendra Prasad, the film premiered on Netflix on September 25.

Tejas

The film revolves around a daring and fierce IAF pilot, played by Kangana Ranaut. The movie is directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Sharing a picture of herself from the sets, Kangana posted, “On to my next mission #Tejas Starting today …Josh is soaring high thanks to my fabulous team 🇮🇳 @sarveshmewara @rsvpmovies.”

In March, On Ranaut's birthday, RSVP posted a picture of the latter donning the Air Force uniform with the caption, 'Dear #Tejas, Spread your wings and soar high, today and always.'

Image: ANI