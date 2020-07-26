Kangana Ranaut Questions Mumbai Police For Summoning Karan Johar's Manager But Not Him

A week after actor Kangana Ranaut made sensational claims on Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case and questioned why the Mumbai Police is not summoning 'few people' of Bollywood, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that Karan Johar's manager has been summoned, and the director himself will be summoned next if required.

Questioning the Mumbai Police on summoning Karan Johar's manager but not him, Team Kangana Ranaut (an unverified Twitter handle managed by actor's team) took to her Twitter handle and slammed the investigation.

So Karan Johar’s manager is summoned but not @AUThackeray 's best friend @karanjohar !! @MumbaiPolice stop making a joke out of SSR murder investigations.https://t.co/iAQGJzLy2x — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 26, 2020

How can @MumbaiPolice display blatantly shameless nepotism even in issuing summons? Kangana has been issued summon not her manager but Chief Minister’s son’s best friend’s manager is called for questioning, why? saheb ko pareshani na ho issliye? — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 26, 2020

They won’t call him because he is best friend of @AUThackeray. It’s their government and they shut this case before Kangana’s interview, it’s evident they are protecting their friends.. https://t.co/MOAXUbogFw — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 25, 2020

The Maharashtra Home Minister also revealed that Mahesh Bhatt would be summoned for questioning in the next few days, and they would get to the bottom of whether there is groupism in Bollywood that causes ostracisation of some people, as alleged by Kangana in great detail.

Kangana names 4 people

Kangana Ranaut in an exclusive interaction with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami revealed four names who are to date not being summoned by the Mumbai Police for interrogation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. According to Kangana, producer-director Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, and film critic Rajeev Masand should be called for questioning.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. As per the autopsy report, the actor died due to asphyxia caused because of hanging, however, many conspiracy theories surfaced on social media suspecting that he did not die by suicide.

In an interview on "The Nation Wants To Know', Kangana said, "I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. To date, Mahesh Bhatt is selling Parveen Babi's illness in so many versions through his films. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning — Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand? These 4 people. Why, because they are powerful? With this interview, I only have things to lose."

