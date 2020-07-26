'You Know What Your Problem Is AR Rahman? You Got Oscars': Shekhar Kapur Slams Bollywood

Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur opined on AR Rahman's account of the Hindi film industry's practice of 'gangism' and took a dig at Bollywood in his latest tweet. He responded to a report, tagged music maestro AR Rahman, and said that winning an Oscar for his work is the root of his troubles. Kapur hit home with his words "An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood" by further adding that Rahman is troubled because he has "more talent than Bollywood can handle".

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman made a sensational revelation in conversation with a regional radio station about his personal experience with Bollywood's alleged 'gangism'. He revealed that he works more frequently in Tamil cinema than in Hindi films because certain people in Bollywood have been spreading rumours about him and minimizing his chances of getting good work.

AR Rahman had won the Oscar in the year 2003 for Danny Boyle's film Slumdog Millionaire in the Best Original Score and Best Original Song (for "Jai Ho") categories. He was also nominated in the same categories for Boyle's film 127 Hours in 2010. The ace music composer has been winning acclaim for his latest score in Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra. Rahman realized the lack of offers from Bollywood when Chhabra approached him and narrated allegedly false "stories" about him that have been circulating in the industry.

Rahman's account of groupism in Bollywood supports the narrative that irrespective of the talent of any artist in the industry, a select few allegedly powerful people in the Hindi film industry control fates of artists.

