Taapsee Pannu Euphoric As Jaya Bachchan Slams Bollywood-drug Critics; 'hit Nail On Head'

Veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday charged that the film industry was being defamed and slammed and those from the industry itself were indulging in it, saying they are biting the hand that feed them. Praising her for standing up for the film industry, Taapsee Pannu said Jaya Bachchan, "hit the nail on its head and how!"

'Yet again a woman from the industry spoke up'

Sharing the video of Jaya Bachchan remarks on Twitter, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha in Hindi wrote, "I send my best regards to Jaya Ji. See those who don't know. This is how the spine looks." Retweeting that, Taapsee said, "For we have always stood by the initiatives, causes and awareness campaigns. It’s time for payback. Hitting the nail on its head and how ! yet again a woman from the industry spoke up."

Jaya Bachchan slams those vilifying Bollywood

Even though Bachchan did not take any names, her remarks come a day after BJP's Lok Sabha MP and actor Ravi Kishan said there was a problem of drug addiction in the film industry and also actor Kangana Ranaut's recent remarks calling Bollywood a "gutter". Through a Zero Hour mention in Rajya Sabha, Bachchan said the entertainment industry was being flogged by social media and asked the government to protect and support it.

Without taking names, the Samajwadi Party MP said she completely disagrees with those who called the entertainment industry a "gutter". "People who have made a name in this industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree and I really disassociate," she said.

In a reference to Kishan's statement in Lok Sabha on the alleged Bollywood drug cartel, Bachchan said she was "really embarrassed and ashamed." "I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke. I am not taking names. It is a shame," she said. Bachchan said the government should come forward and support the entertainment industry.

"I think the government must stand by the entertainment industry because it always comes forward to help the government in whatever good work it takes up. They come and speak for them, they support them. If there is a national calamity, they come forward, they give money and their services," she said.

