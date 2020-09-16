Congress Backs Jaya Bachchan In Bollywood-drug Row; Tells Kangana & Ravi Kishan To 'learn'

A day after Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan lashed out at "those trying to defame Bollywood" while speaking in the Parliament, Congress has extended support to the actor turned politician. Taking to Twitter, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha said that Jaya and Hema Malini are dignified voices of Bollywood and that Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut must learn from them.

#JayaBachchan and #HemaMalini 2 veteran dignified voices of #Bollywood. Actors like #RaviKishan or #KanganaRanaut must learn fr them. Good & bad ppl in all professions & vocations. #TRP media disease infects all : up start ism the rule of the day. A new leadership norm. — Vivek Tankha (@VTankha) September 16, 2020

In what seemed a response to BJP MP Ravi Kishan who raised the drug issue of Bollywood in the Parliament, as well as on ongoing matters related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and linked drug nexus crackdown, Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday slammed him stating that the Hindi film industry brings international fame and its reputation must not be tarnished because of "few." Ravi Kishan had raised the allegations made by actor Kangana Ranaut, about rampant drug use in Bollywood in the Parliament urging the Government to take immediate action against the culprits.

Jaya Bachchan raises Bollywood in Parliament

Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday spoke in support of the Bollywood industry on the second day of the Monsoon session in Parliament. Calling people's comments 'shameful,' Jaya Bachchan opined that just because of a few problematic people, the name of the entire industry should not be tarnished. She also called out people who have made their names through the industry but call it 'a gutter' saying, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter."

"I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language. Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame," said Jaya Bachchan.

Jaya Bachchan's riposte to Ravi Kishan & Kangana Ranaut?

This comes after BJP MP Ravi Kishan had a day earlier raised the drug links and nexus that has come to light alongside the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, which the NCB is probing with some alacrity. Jaya Bachchan's reference to 'people who have made their name in the industry and called it a gutter' is almost certainly a reference to Kangana Ranaut, who made explosive claims alleging rampant drug use while speaking to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

'Show compassion for us also': Kangana

Actor Kangana Ranaut certainly took the comments to be directed at her, going on Twitter and asking Jaya Bachchan if she would say the same thing if some of the atrocities, abuse and other horrific acts and incidents were to have happened to her children. "Show compassion for us also" she further said, naming names and being explicit in her choice of words.

Sanjay Raut Says 'industry Is Important'

Stating that the film industry has a historic legacy, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hailed the Bachchan family for speaking up and added that Bollywood is moving on edge with Hollywood. "This was important. This industry is important and has a historic legacy. Some people are spreading rumours and are defaming the industry, India's culture and manners. Is everything limited to this industry only? It's everywhere. The Bollywood industry helps 5 lakh people. Bollywood is moving on edge with Hollywood. Bachchan family will always get love and affection from Indians. We have faith over them," said Raut. The Shiv Sena may, of course, have its own compulsions given that it has been embroiled in a nasty war with Kangana Ranaut in the background of the Maharashtra government's handling of the Sushant case in which new and damning details are coming to light on a daily basis.