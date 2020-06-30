Kangana Ranaut Calls The Old #MeToo Allegations Against Sushant Singh Rajput A 'Fake Trap'

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has not only shook the very foundations of the industry but it has also allegedly showcased the 'bitter side' of it. Day by day, netizens are in for some rude shock as stories of Sushant being replaced in his films or some other nasty incident faced by the late actor is surfacing on the forefront. It is not a hidden fact that the late actor was also accused during the #MeToo movement for being making his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi uncomfortable on the sets of their film which he had rubbished by sharing some legitimate proofs along with screenshots of his conversation with Sanjana. Now, Kangana Ranaut has also made a strong statement against the 'fake' MeToo allegations which were faced by Sushant.

Kangana reacts to fake allegations against SSR

Taking to her Twitter, Kangana quoted a tweet that spoke on the false MeToo allegations against Sushant. She wrote that it is very easy to isolate anyone as well as play with their mind and make them depressed in the process. The Panga actor added that how after that, people suggest 'suggest' suicide as the long term solution to these vulnerable people for the unbearable pain which they go through. Kangana went on to say that many vulnerable minds like Sushant have fallen into this trap. Take a look at the Queen actor's tweet.

Its very easy to isolate anyone play with their mind make them depressed and then suggest suicide as a long term solution to their unbearable pain, many vulnerable minds have fallen in to this trap https://t.co/GSYjcf9iTb — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 29, 2020

The Tanu Weds Manu actor has been quite active in speaking out against some aspects surrounding Sushant's demise. Earlier Kangana had also spoken towards the 'injustice' meted out against the late Chhichhore actor by the film industry. Her strong statement invited a heated debate towards nepotism in the industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput rubbished the fake allegations

Talking about the false MeToo allegations against the late actor, Sushant was allegedly accused of misconduct towards his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana. The Kedarnath actor had cleared all the rumours against him by sharing an entire series of screenshots of his conversation with Sanjana and had also later reportedly admitted that these allegations had led him to be depressed. Sanjana had also come out in support of him and had termed the allegations to be false.

