This Day That Year: Kangana Ranaut's Movie Gets A New Title, Sanju Heaps In Praises & More

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya getting a new title to Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal garnering praise for their performance in Sanju, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day.

Kangana Ranaut's movie gets a new title

Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao shared the screen space for a black comedy movie. Earlier, the Prakash Kovelamudi-directorial was Mental Hai Kya. However, it made headlines for several reasons. According to reports, a group of doctors found it misleading and trivialising mental illness. Moreover, the trailer launch of the movie was postponed due to the same reason. So, on this day two years back, the makers of Mental hai Kya renamed it as Judgementall Hai Kya.

DISCLAIMER :D film in no way marginalises d mental health community & d title of our film doesn’t intend 2 disregard any1 sentiments. It is sensitive towards d issue of mental illness. A fictional thriller dat encourages you 2 celebrate Ur uniqueness & embrace Ur individuality. https://t.co/DdCpXHraf7 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) June 18, 2019

Ranbir Kapoor's picture with Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor reportedly wrapped by the Varanasi schedule of his upcoming venture Brahmastra and spent time in New York with his parents. During that time, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor shared pictures of their special moments with son on social media. From going out on dinner dates to wandering in the city, they did it all.

On this day, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and posed her picture of Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Bharat Sahni. It features the trio posing for the photo after stepping out for lunch. In the caption accompanying the post, Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Pure heart is very attractive n all three have that quality they are individually strong Pure with great wit !!! my supermen #threescompany #familytime”. Check out the post:

Sanjay Dutt's photo with kids

Bollywood movie Sanju hit the theatres on June 29, 2018. The biographical drama movie features Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role. On this day, Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanyata Dutt shared an adorable post for her husband on social media. She took to Instagram and posted the photo of the actor with his two children. She also wrote a beautiful caption alongside the post. It read, “Ruk jaana nahin tu kahin haar ke..... kaaton pe chalke milenge saaye bahaar ke.”

Sanju review

The biopic on the life of Sanjay Dutt, Sanju garnered a mixed response upon its release on Jule 29, 2018. While most of the critics and the audience loved the movie, many people shared their opinion on social media about the film not exploring the actor's life in an honest way. However, others became emotional after watching the movie and expressed how much they loved the storyline and performances of Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. Moreover, celebrities took to the micro-blogging platform and applauded the leading actors. Check out their tweets:

#SANJU was so epic. First half was was really hilarious and wonderful. Second half was really Intriguing & emotional. RANBIR KAPOOR What a class act. Vicky Kaushal too good. Raju Hirani's brilliance is applaudable. This movie should not be missed! — bk. (@NotBobbey) June 29, 2018

#Sanju a story that teaches you to face your hardships with courage and be unapologetic for who you are! Amazingly picturized by @RajkumarHirani sir & Ranbir bhaiya, you’ve OUTDONE yourself! 👏 pic.twitter.com/vEuQUVRHC7 — Aadar Jain (@AadarJain) June 28, 2018

Go and watch #Sanju to experience real Sanjay Dutt on screen superbly performed by my favourite actor #Ranbir kapoor bringing real character alive: A heart touching film brilliantly narrated n directed by raju Congratulations @rajuhirani @abhijatj904 @ChopraVidur 4 superhit 🎥 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) June 29, 2018

