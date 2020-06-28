Kangana Ranaut Or Priyanka Chopra: Who Pulled Off The Mesh Bodysuit Better?

Most of the celebrities are nowadays choosing popular brands and their trendy clothing, which at times lead to fashion face-offs between them. It is observed that since they do so, fans also love to watch them in different styles and manners with the same outfit. Some like to give a touch of originality with a twist, while others keep it elegant and sporty. Whatsoever happens, we always get some quirky and different styles to see from the popular Bollywood actors. One of the face-offs that have come up is between two beautiful divas in a pantsuit, Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra who wore a mesh outfit that was kind of similar but styled in a very unique way.

Kangana Ranaut or Priyanka Chopra, who wore the pink pantsuit set better?

Priyanka Chopra

Firstly, we will talk about Priyanka Chopra, the style icon of the film industry, who always turns head with her fashion appearances. Priyanka particularly went for a more grunge styling which was quite a funky one. She wore this mesh attire and struck a pose on the 21st-anniversary issue of a leading magazine. On that cover page, Priyanka Chopra was seen wearing a mesh top designed by Gucci and paired it with a printed cropped vest by Labartry. Her vest top read "Welcome to the future". Priyanka’s mesh top with funky denim shorts was a perfect combination, which was also by Gucci.

To round up her look with this stylish outfit, Priyanka opted for beautiful pink glossy lips and bold eyebrows. She opted for a perfect hairstyle of wet, scrunched hair look along with elaborated manicure. Have a look here at Priyanka Chopra’s stylish mesh look.

Kangana Ranaut-

Next, we move on to Kangana Ranaut, who picked a somewhat similar mesh outfit like Priyanka Chopra for her magazine cover shoot. Her dress was a rocking mesh gushed Gucci bodysuit, which she styled differently from Priyanka Chopra. Kangana Ranaut’s attire was a super gorgeous one, which was a black bandeau covered outfit with a crystal, mesh turtle neck by Gucci. She also styled her green checkered pantsuit by Liva Fashion along with the mesh look. Kangana Ranaut’s Charles & Keith black transparent heels made her look more elegant. Her hair was styled in curls on one side, which perfected Kangana’s chic and classy hairstyle. She rounded off her look with statement earrings. Here is the stunning Kangana Ranaut in this mesh dress-

