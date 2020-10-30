Kangana Ranaut Opines Workshops Before Filming 'help Develop Confidence'; Shares Pic

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was going through reading sessions and workshops for her next 'Tejas' for past few days, took to her Twitter handle on Friday to share a picture with director Sarvesh Mewara. Kangana wrote that it was her last day of the reading session and asserted that such workshops before filming helps one gain confidence.

Kangana also revealed that she will begin filming in December for 'Tejas'. The first look of Tejas had been announced with fanfare in February this year. In the film, produced by Screwala's RSVP Movies, Ranaut will play the role of an Air Force Pilot.

Last day of our readings together, thank you ⁦@sarveshmewara1⁩, workshops before filming is a really subtle process but it helps develop confidence and faith in ourselves and our team members, filming begins in December #Tejas pic.twitter.com/77zAjJ3qP6 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 30, 2020

Earlier, in a statement, Kangana had expressed her excitement of getting roped for such a beautiful role and feels it an honour to portray it. “Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men and women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes ... Excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie,” opined Kangana.

The actress has been excited about her shoot of her new film. Recently, she even shared a video of physical training that she has started to lose the weight for her role.

