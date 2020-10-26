Kangana Ranaut starts prep for 'Tejas' with director Sarvesh Mewara & Abhijeet Gokhale

Actress Kangana Ranaut who was busy with the wedding festivities at her house has finally begun with the prep of her next film Tejas. The actress shared a video on social media where she started her workshops with the director Sarvesh Mewara and her coach, Wing Commander Abhijeet Gokhale. In the video, the actress can be seen listening to the instructions by the coach who explains the importance of playing the role of an Air Force pilot.

Kangana Ranaut begins Tejas prep

He was even seen explaining the role of fitness that plays a major role in essaying the character. Apart from the coach, the video also shared a glimpse of the preparation that went behind into making of the film. The coach was seen explaining everything with the help of a PowerPoint presentation that showed all the necessary points involved behind building up Kangana’s character. Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is being produced by the makers of Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Calls CM Uddhav 'worst Product Of Nepotism' Over His 'namak Haram' Comment

Read: Kangana Ranaut Fires Blistering Response To CM Uddhav's 'Ganja Fields In Your State' Barb

Today team #Tejas started workshops, very pleased to start work with super talented director Sarvesh Mewara ⁦@sarveshmewara1⁩ and our coach Wing Commander Abhijeet Gokhale.... 🙏⁦@RonnieScrewvala⁩ ⁦@RSVPMovies⁩ pic.twitter.com/8MoBtG1qlM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

The first look of Tejas had been announced with fanfare in February this year. Earlier, in August, the Manikarnika actress shared that she will be kickstarting the shoot of the film in December. She had then expressed her pride in being a part of the 'exhilarating story' being directed by Sarvesh Mewar. Tejas revolves around a woman fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force. Kangana Ranaut is playing the lead role in the film. It was in 2016 when IAF allowed their women officers to join combat roles by inducting three fighter pilots: Flight Lieutenants Bhawana Kanth, Avani Chaturvedi, and Mohana Singh. Tejas is inspired by this landmark event.

Earlier, in a statement, Kangana had expressed her excitement of getting roped for such a beautiful role and feels it an honour to portray it. “Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men and women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes ... Excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie,” opined Kangana.

Read: Kangana Ranaut's Dussehra Wish Features Her 'Bungalow No 5' & Message To Shiv Sena's Raut

Read: Kangana Ranaut's Fires 'I'm Mortal' Reply As Journalist Slams View On Caste-based Quotas

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.