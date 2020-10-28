Kangana Ranaut Gives A Glimpse Of 'day 2' Of Workshop For 'Tejas' In Manali

Actress Kangana Ranaut who recently started preparation for her next film Tejas has been treating fans with some behind-the-scene pictures while preparing for the character. After sharing a video of her prep time in Manali, the actress recently shared a picture on social media while discussing her character with director Sarvesh Mewara and coach Abhijeet Gokhale.

Kangana Ranaut shares prep work pics for Tejas

In the picture, which seems to be from a hotel in the city, the actress can be seen in conversation with Sarvesh and Abhijeet. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Team Tejas workshop day 2 in Manali.” Kangana who is busy with the wedding festivities of her little brother Aksht is striving hard to fulfill her work commitments so that the festivities do not affect work.

Earlier, she shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen sincerely listening to the director’s instructions and the keynotes explained by the coach. The coach was seen explaining the role of fitness that is an important element for her character in the film. Apart from the coach, the video also shared a glimpse of the preparation that went behind into making of the film. The coach was seen explaining everything with the help of a PowerPoint presentation that showed all the necessary points involved behind building up Kangana’s character. Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is being produced by the makers of Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The actress has been excited about her shoot of her new film. Recently, she even shared a video of physical training that she has started to lose the weight for her role. The film Tejas is being helmed by Sarvesh and produced by Ronni Screwvala. A while back, a look of Kangana from the film was released where she was seen as an Air Force officer standing next to a fighter jet. The shoot of the film will begin soon. Apart from this, she will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. The film also stars Arvind Swami with her. She also has her own action film, Dhaakad. Meanwhile, Kangana recently attended her cousin’s wedding in Manali and shared gorgeous photos of the same on social media.

(Image credit: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram)

