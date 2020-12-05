Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute To Late Jayalalithaa, Calls Her 'revolutionary Mother'

Jayalalithaa was remembered on Saturday on her fourth death anniversary, with Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut paying tributes to her. Former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016, after 75 days of hospitalisation.

"I am proud to pay floral tributes on the day of their revolutionary mother who changed the way the world sees actresses. We respect femininity," Kangana wrote. The actress also shared pictures from the sets of the film remembering the iconic political stalwart. Kangana, who will be seen essaying the role of the dynamic leader on-screen, paid her respect on Twitter while sharing stills where she can be seen resembling the late political leader while handling her work.

On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wlUeo8Mx3W — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 5, 2020

About Thalaivi

Thalaivi also stars Arvind Swamy, Bhagyashree, and Madhoo Shah in pivotal roles. Earlier, the actress received heaps and bounds of appreciation from the director on social media who penned a heartwarming letter and praised Kangana’s dedication.

A Kangana Ranaut fan club shared pictures of Kangana’s character in two looks, one as a young dancer and the other as a senior politician, portraying the massive transformation she went through. It also included a statement of AL Vijay who hailed in her efforts in the acting department as well as weight transformation. He said, “Everyone knows how good Kangana is as an actress. Her screen presence, performance, and dialogue delivery as Jayalalithaa was amazing. To look like Amma, she took a lot of effort; she put on 17 kilos and had to reduce 15 kilos for a song.”

The filmmaker also shared how Kangana shared her experience and knowledge of filmmaking to provide him valuable feedback, like suggesting an introduction scene for Roja actor Madhoo.

