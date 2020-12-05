Did You Know Kangana Ranaut "severely Damaged" Her Back While Preparing For 'Thalaivi'?

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media account and revealed how preparing for her upcoming biopic has left her back "severely damaged". The actor stated that to portray the character of Jayalalithaa in the upcoming biopic, Thalaivi, she had to put on weight in order to fit in her role for the movie. She went on to write in the post that even though her back is severely damaged, there is "no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection".

Kangana Ranaut severely damaged her back while preparing for 'Thalaivi'

Kangana Ranaut is very active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her life personal as well as professional life. The actor is all geared up for the release of the biopic, Thalaivi in which she would be portraying the character of Jayalalithaa. She posted a series of pictures, one from her look in the upcoming film, and two other pictures from the past.

Kangana Ranaut posts pictures of her new appearance

In the throwback photos, she was seen as a skinny woman but in the recent picture, she was seen having put on weight. Kangana mentioned in her tweet that "In my 30’s I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi n do Bharatnatyam, it left my back severely damaged" and thanked her body and called it "a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking". Check out her tweet below.

Kangana Ranaut's twitter

I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30’s I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi n do Bharatnatyam,it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection 🙂 pic.twitter.com/tNdY5XoDcX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 4, 2020

Netizens react

As soon as the pictures went up on social media, fans of the actor flocked to leave their comments and reactions on the post. Along with numerous fans, several friends of the actor also hearted the post. A number of people showered her with much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Numerous others complimented how stunning she looked in the recent post and that she has got the look on point for the biopic.

Several fans could not get over how similar she looked to Jayalalithaa and asked the actor to post more pictures. Many other fans also sent blessings to the actor and wished her good health. Check out some of the fan comments on the picture below.

Wowww 😍

Your transformation is just on point

Superb 👏 — Teddy (@LifeBegetsLifee) November 4, 2020

Good ✌️❤️ — Kamran Singarya Actor (@kamransingarya) November 4, 2020

That's the reason why kangana ji is known as a powerhouse of talent & also queen of bollywood too😊😊❤❤ — Kangster Lokesh🏝️ (@lokeshreddy94) November 4, 2020

Okay, this looks so much better than the first look that was released. I'm relieved.😍 — mirrorball (@wtfjalajg) November 4, 2020

Kangana Ranaut's movies and Jayalalitha's biopic

Jayalalithaa’s biopic, Thalaivi is directed by A. L. Vijay. The movie stars Kangana Ranaut, Bhagyashree and Arvind Swamy in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release soon.

