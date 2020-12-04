Ranvir Shorey shares middlemen role in farmer protests, answers 'Kangana or Diljit' query

Ranvir Shorey ventured into the controversy surrounding the ongoing farmer protests against the agrarian bills. The actor seemed to hint at the role played by middlemen in the difference of opinion in the current row. He claimed that it was a matter of 'survival' for the middlemen, thus they were creating differences.

Ranvir Shorey on farm laws

Ranvir Shorey took to Twitter and wrote that middlemen 'thrived' on differences between people, and were even capable of 'creating differences' when it was about their survival. The Sacred Games star used the hashtag 'farm laws' to hint at his reference.

The thing about middlemen is that they not only thrive on the differences between people, but are also very capable of creating the differences when it’s about their own survival. #FarmLaws — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) December 3, 2020

Netizens were impressed with his statement and termed it 'perfectly put' and 'hit the nail.'

You hit the NAIL on the issue. #FarmerProtestHijacked — One and only NEO↗️ (@karthik_s3) December 4, 2020

Well said sir — Sundaram Gupta (@SundaramGpt) December 3, 2020

Atleast someone was sensible today on twitter and I didn't need a Punjabi translator for it 🙏 — shilpa chegoor (@shilpachegoor) December 3, 2020

Earlier, Union minister Jitendra Singh had stressed that the new farm laws benefitted the farmers, as they could directly sell without the involvement of the middlemen. Previously, Bharatiya Janata Party Working President JP Nadda had also claimed that it was the middlemen and not the farmers who were expressing their displeasure and not the farmers.

Meanwhile, Ranvir Shorey also laughed it off when a netizen asked him if he was in favour of Kangana Ranaut or Diljit Dosanjh, as they disagreed over the farm laws.

The duo had been involved in a war of words after Diljit Dosanjh expressed his displeasure on Kangana Ranaut's tweet, mistakenly claiming that Mohinder Kaur, who was present in the farmer protests, was the same as Shaheen Bagh face Bilkis Bano, and that she 'was available for Rs 100' to participate in the protests. As Kangana then called Diljit a sycophant to get work, their row escalated further with Diljit losing his cool and reacting strongly in multiple tweets in Punjabi.

Meanwhile, the standoff between the farmers and the Government failed to reach a resolution, as the 'Delhi Chalo' protest entered the ninth day. The second meeting in recent days on Thursday between the Government and agitating farmer unions did not yield a consensus as the latter refused to budge on their demands. Farmers have expressed their apprehension regarding the Minimum Support Price, fearing that they will be left at the mercy of the big corporates. The next set of discussions are scheduled to take place on December 5.

