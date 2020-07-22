Panjab University To Honour Sushma Swaraj, To Establish Chair By Her Name

In a bid honour to Sushma Swaraj, Panjab University in Chandigarh has decided to establish a chair by the name of former External Affair Minister. Panjab University’s Vice-Chancellor has constituted a committee to decide the department for the establishment of the chair by her name.

8 member committee formed

Sushma Swaraj who died in August last year due to cardiac arrest was a law graduate from Panjab University in 1973 and considering her services to the nation, the university has decided to establish a chair in her honour. University VC has constituted an 8 member committee under the chairmanship of former VC of Panjab University Dr KN Pathak to decide the department for the ration establishment of the chair.

The committee has shortlisted three departments including department of law, political science and sociology. As Sushma persuaded her law graduation from 1970- 1973, the department of law is on the priority for her chair. And since she was a foreign affairs minister, the committee is also considering the chair for the subject of international law and will appoint a Professor for the chair.

However, the process of establishing the chair has followed several steps but it has been confirmed that Panjab university honour the alumnus with a chair. The committee will submit its report to VC with the recommendations and a further decision will be taken by the vice-chancellor of Panjab University. Moreover, after getting the clearance from VC the proposal of establishing a chair will be discussed in the senate and after approval from the Senate, the proposal will further be taken to syndicate meeting.

Sushma Swaraj, a native of Ambala had also completed her schooling from Ambala and moved to Panjab University for her legal studies. An outstanding student of the university, Swaraj actively participated in debates and discussion as she was known for her speeches. Now after establishing a chair by her name to a particular subject and a serving professor will be appointed for the chair to teach the subject. The entire process will be done after inviting the applications for the appointment of a professor.

