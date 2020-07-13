Sushma Swaraj's Daughter Bansuri Remembers Her Mother On Parents' Wedding Anniversary

Late Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj on Monday took to Twitter to wish her parents on their wedding anniversary. Sharing an old black-and-white photo of her father-- Former Governor of Mizoram Swaraj Kaushal and her mother late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, Bansuri wrote, "On this date in 1975 Sushma and Swaraj became Sushma Swaraj. Happy wedding anniversary Ma and Papa."

On this date in 1975 Sushma and Swaraj became Sushma Swaraj. Happy wedding anniversary Ma and Papa. @SushmaSwaraj @governorswaraj pic.twitter.com/0nLhGt1rIC — Bansuri Swaraj (@BansuriSwaraj) July 12, 2020

Swaraj Kaushal remembers Sushma Swaraj

In a set of tweets, Swaraj Kaushal has also remembered the late External Affairs Minister, hailing her various and many accomplishments.

Sushma Swaraj - a wife, mother, daughter in law, a disciplined Rashtriya Swayam Sewika, parliamentarian, leader of Opposition and Minister of External Affairs, Government of India. /1 — governorswaraj (@governorswaraj) July 12, 2020

She brought distinction and glory to our house. We are forever indebted to her and her sangh-samarpit family that gave her these 'Sanskars'. My mother suffered the agony of Cancer for nearly two years. She died saying "Dhanya ho tumhein janane wali ka......Tum Rani ki jayi ho.'/2 — governorswaraj (@governorswaraj) July 12, 2020

My mother was bedridden for two years in 1992-93. She could not even walk to the toilet. I was in Mizoram. Sushma Swaraj, the Supreme Court lawyer, three times Cabinet Minister and a sitting Member of Parliament looked after her round the clock for two long years./3 — governorswaraj (@governorswaraj) July 12, 2020

Within two years of the 1975 picture that @BansuriSwaraj has tweeted, Sushma became the youngest Cabinet Minister in the country at 25 and state President of the party at 27 years of age./4 — governorswaraj (@governorswaraj) July 12, 2020

In her 42 years long career, @sushmaswaraj

fought 11 direct elections from north to the South. She was four times elected to Lok Sabha and thrice to Assembly. She had seven terms as a Member of Parliament and was Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha 2009-2014. /5 — governorswaraj (@governorswaraj) July 12, 2020

We celebrate this day of your auspicious arrival. You were the youngest Cabinet Minister at 25. I was the youngest Governor at 37. We were both MPs in Rajya Sabha together. Then you were in Lok Sabha and I was in RS at the same time. We mourn because you are not around./6 — governorswaraj (@governorswaraj) July 12, 2020

We have no option but to submit to Lord Krishna's will. You wrote it in your note pad yourself, "Main Krishna ki bheji hui ayi thi aur Krishna ke yahan ja rahi hun.........Tum shok mat karna."/7 — governorswaraj (@governorswaraj) July 12, 2020

About Sushma Swaraj

The late politician Sushma Swaraj had served as the Minister of External Affairs in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term from 2014 to 2019, and had been one of the senior-most leaders in the Cabinet. The Minister used to make headlines for helping out numerous stranded persons abroad. She had also served as the Chief Minister of Delhi for a brief period, a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Haryana MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Parliament. She was also a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The politician passed away on August 6 in 2019 due to a cardiac arrest and is survived by her daughter Bansuri Swaraj and husband Swaraj Kaushal.

