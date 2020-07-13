Last Updated:

Sushma Swaraj's Daughter Bansuri Remembers Her Mother On Parents' Wedding Anniversary

Late Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj on Monday took to Twitter to wish her parents on their wedding anniversary

Sushma Swaraj

Late Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj on Monday took to Twitter to wish her parents on their wedding anniversary. Sharing an old black-and-white photo of her father-- Former Governor of Mizoram Swaraj Kaushal and her mother late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, Bansuri wrote, "On this date in 1975 Sushma and Swaraj became Sushma Swaraj. Happy wedding anniversary Ma and Papa." 

Swaraj Kaushal remembers Sushma Swaraj

In a set of tweets, Swaraj Kaushal has also remembered the late External Affairs Minister, hailing her various and many accomplishments.

About Sushma Swaraj 

The late politician Sushma Swaraj had served as the Minister of External Affairs in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term from 2014 to 2019, and had been one of the senior-most leaders in the Cabinet. The Minister used to make headlines for helping out numerous stranded persons abroad. She had also served as the Chief Minister of Delhi for a brief period, a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Haryana MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Parliament. She was also a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The politician passed away on August 6 in 2019 due to a cardiac arrest and is survived by her daughter Bansuri Swaraj and husband Swaraj Kaushal. 

