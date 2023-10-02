Kangana Ranaut Pens Note On Success After Chandramukhi 2’s Low Box Office Collection

Kangana Ranaut's latest release Chandramukhi 2 has been performing well at the box office. The film has so far collected ₹ 23.90 crore, taking a massive jump after a low opening of ₹ 8.50 crore. Recently, the actress took to her social media handle and penned a long note on how success has different meanings after being taunted about the low opening of the film at the domestic box office.

Kangana Ranaut shared the screen with Raghava Lawrence in Chandramukhi 2.

The movie has been garnering attention from viewers and Rajinikanth himself lauded the team of Chandramukhi 2.

Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the Tamil blockbuster of the same name that released in 2005.

Kangana Ranaut on many levels of success

Talking about how success for an individual has different meanings, Kangana wrote, "Success has many meanings, and art is not only to entertain it's also to engage and inspire above all its there for an individual to extend, reach out and convey and one must have the freedom to be true to oneself while doing that. Thats the fundamental birth right of an artist, you can't shame or blame them for being themselves."

"There are many levels of success. Film is made well it's one level of success but doesn't find acceptable on another level it’s a failure similarly a film made badly finds success it is also a failure on some level But what is good or bad in art is subjective. What works for me as a film or painting or music or drama could be uninteresting for my friend or my mother or hosue staff and what works for others could be atrocious for me, every one's expectations and needs from art are different", she added.

She concluded her note by saying that everyone is fighting their own battles and kindess is necessary. She wrote, "So we must report but with responsibility, everyone is fighting a tough battle and courtesy and kindness are mandatory, samajh jao nahi toh tumhari bhasha mein tumko samjha diya jayega."

Rajinikanth letter to Chandramukhi 2 team

The official page of production house Lyca Productions, on Friday, shared Rajinikanth's letter on X (formerly Twitter). Rajinikanth had written in Tamil, which loosely translated to, "I heartily congratulate Shri. P. Vasu, who took his massively successful film in a completely new direction, giving cinephiles a beautiful entertainer, and my brother, Raghava Lawrence who has acted wonderfully, as well as the entire cast and crew of the film.”