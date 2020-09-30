Kangana Ranaut Posts Childhood Pic, Mentions How Fashion Is 'freedom Of Expression'

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently took to Twitter to upload a childhood picture of her and compared it to a recent picture. She also wrote a bit about Freedom of Expression and how it reflects in fashion. Take a look at her tweet and see how fans have responded to her tweet.

Kangana Ranaut's childhood photo

When I was a little girl I decorated myself with pearls, cut my own hair, wore thigh high socks and heels. People laughed at me. From being a village clown to attending front rows of London, Paris, New York Fashion weeks I realised fashion is nothing but freedom of expression ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EHW6wUZnNi — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 30, 2020

In the tweet, fans can see a childhood photo of Kangana. She is seen sporting a pearl necklace and short hair. Kangana can also be seen in a blue dress in the post. In the next picture, fans can spot a recent picture of the actor. Her curly hair is seen in the post and she is sporting a white cardigan with a blue dress.

In her last picture, she is seen sitting in the front row of a fashion show. The actor looks good and seems focused on the models. She is also seen sporting pink shoes. Her tweet read - 'When I was a little girl I decorated myself with pearls, cut my own hair, wore thigh high socks and heels. People laughed at me. From being a village clown to attending front rows of London, Paris, New York Fashion weeks I realised fashion is nothing but freedom of expression' (sic). The tweet gained 31.6k likes.

Many fans responded to the tweet. The reaction was mixed, many fans tweeted political responses and others responded by mentioning that the actor looked good in the post. Take a look at the positive response on her tweet:

Beautiful Quote:-

You don't need really expensive clothes to look cute.

Love yourself for who you are, and trust me, if you are happy from within, you are the most beautiful person, and your smile is your best asset. — Madhuri Shinde (@Madhuri86966247) September 30, 2020

♡♡Fashion is like eating, you shouldn't stick to the same menu. — Kenzo Takada♡♡ pic.twitter.com/LTOGNlJboS — Kangana Ranaut Trends (@TrendKangana) September 30, 2020

Although, I'm not into fashion, this tweet deserves a retweet for the way you articulated it. I wonder if there's any actress more intelligent than you, in the Bollywood today. 👏 — Sonu Kumar (@refersonu) September 30, 2020

Kangana Ranaut is very active on her Twitter and is known to use her social media as a mouthpiece for her thoughts. She also keeps updating her followers with pictures of herself as well. In one of her last posts on Instagram, she could be seen posing with some bright yellow flowers. Many fans liked the post and the actor captioned it - 'phoolon kay rang sey dil key kalam sey tuzhko likhi rose pati' (sic). Take a look at her post:

In another one of her posts, she could be seen jogging. The actor wrote a caption on how health was important. Take a look at her post:

Promo Pic Credit: Kangana Ranaut's Instagram

