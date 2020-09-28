Kangana Ranaut Wishes The 'glorious Karma Yogi', Lata Mangeshkar For Her 91st Birthday

Kangana Ranaut has been extremely active on social media since the lockdown began. She recently shared a post on account of the legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday. She has been one of the most reputed singers in the industry and just like Kangana, a number of other Bollywood stars have also wished her. Read more to know about Kangana Ranaut’s post on Lata Mangeshkar.

Kangana Ranaut shares birthday wishes for Lata Mangeshkar's birthday

Kangana Ranaut recently shared a sweet birthday message on account of Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday. The Queen actor shared a picture of Lata Mangeshkar and wrote, “Wishing legendary #LataMangeshkar Ji a very Happy Birthday, some people do what they do with such single-mindedness and absolute focus that they don’t only excel in their work but also become synonymous to what they do. Bowing down to one such glorious Karma Yogi”.

Similarly, a number of other stars like Ritesh Deshmukh, Nimrat Kaur, Madhur Bhandarkar and many more shared tweet for Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday. The singer was born in 1929 and is currently celebrating her 91st birthday.

Wishing legendary #LataMangeshkar ji a very Happy Birthday, some people do what they do with such single mindedness and absolute focus that they don’t only excel in their work but also become synonymous to what they do. Bowing down to one such glorious Karma Yogi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lgf3CTDfmj — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 28, 2020

Similarly, another singer legend, Asha Bhosle also shared a message for Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday She also shared a picture of the singer and wrote, “Birthday Greetings to Lata Didi who is 91 today. Remembering our childhood days thru this picture where Didi can be seen seated left and Meena Tai and I are seen standing behind her.”

A number of the fans have also been sharing posts on account of Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday. Even the nation’s prime minister, Narendra Modi also shared a Tweet for the same. He wrote, “Spoke to respected Lata Didi and conveyed birthday greetings to her. Praying for her long and healthy life. Lata Didi is a household name across the nation. I consider myself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings. @mangeshkarlata”.

Birthday Greetings to Lata Didi who is 91 today. Remembering our childhood days thru this picture where Didi can be seen seated left and Meena Tai and I are seen standing behind her. pic.twitter.com/bQqCT2ua0l — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) September 28, 2020

Spoke to respected Lata Didi and conveyed birthday greetings to her. Praying for her long and healthy life. Lata Didi is a household name across the nation. I consider myself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings. @mangeshkarlata — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2020

More about Kangana Ranaut

On the professional end, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the 2020 sports drama called Panga. The film was released on January 24, 2020, and performed fairly well at the box offices. The film revolves around a former kabaddi world champion, Jaya. Jaya tries her best to make a comeback into the sport. The film was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and has been produced by Fox Star Studios. The film also stars some of the most popular faces of the industry including Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta.

