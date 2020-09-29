Kangana Ranaut Resumes Preparation For 'Thalaivi'; Shares Picture From Dance Rehearsal

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut who is all set to portray former Tamil Nadu chief minister, J Jayalalithaa, in a biopic, is 'finally back to work' and has started preparing for the film. Kangana Ranaut's recent post on Instagram shows how the actor has resumed the dance rehearsal for Thalaivi. Sources suggest that she will soon resume the shoot for the film.
The actor-turned-politician, who passed away on December 5, 2016, due to cardiac arrest, is fondly referred to as 'Puratchi Thalaivi', which means 'revolutionary leader'. Titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Jaya in Hindi, the biographical drama will be directed by Vijay, one of the top filmmakers from the South who has helmed movies like "Madrasapattinam" and "Deiva Thirumagal".
Finally back to work ! Started with #dancerehearsal for the upcoming #legendary film #thalaivi ✨#jayalalitha Mam biopic . Having a Awesome rehearsal time and practicing with the #boldandthebeautiful the most humble person and #inspiring star actress #kanganaranaut mam @kanganaranaut mam ♥️ Cant wait for the #songshoot mam and it’s going to be choreographed by my master the evergreen #brindamaster @brinda_gopal 🙏 . Firstly, it was so great and unforgettable experience working with you in #manikarnika film and now feeling happy that IAM going work with you again now in THALAIVI movie.You have been always a big inspiration mam! Stay strong❤️and keep inspiring mam! . . . . #instapic #picoftheday #lovemyjob #assistantchoreographer #prashannababu @prashannababu89 . #backtowork #shooting #kangana mam #jayalalithabiopic #kollywood & #bollywood @team.kanganaranaut @kangana_ranautdaily
The film will be written by K V Vijayendra Prasad, who has also penned "Baahubali" and "Manikarnika", and will be produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under the banners of Vibri & Karma Media and Entertainment.
