Kangana Ranaut Resumes Preparation For 'Thalaivi'; Shares Picture From Dance Rehearsal

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut who is all set to portray former Tamil Nadu chief minister, J Jayalalithaa, in a biopic, is 'finally back to work' and has started preparing for the film. Kangana Ranaut's recent post on Instagram shows how the actor has resumed the dance rehearsal for Thalaivi. Sources suggest that she will soon resume the shoot for the film.

The actor-turned-politician, who passed away on December 5, 2016, due to cardiac arrest, is fondly referred to as 'Puratchi Thalaivi', which means 'revolutionary leader'. Titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Jaya in Hindi, the biographical drama will be directed by Vijay, one of the top filmmakers from the South who has helmed movies like "Madrasapattinam" and "Deiva Thirumagal".

The film will be written by K V Vijayendra Prasad, who has also penned "Baahubali" and "Manikarnika", and will be produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under the banners of Vibri & Karma Media and Entertainment.

