Kangana Ranaut Print Saree Emblazoned With Manikarnika Portrait Goes Viral In Surat

In order to express his support to actor Kangana Ranaut, a textile businessman from Surat has manufactured a 'Manikarnika' styled saree which has the actor's portrait imprinted on it. Rajat Dawar who owns a shop in Surat's Universal textile market said that whatever happened with the actor is something which cannot be accepted.

While speaking to a news agency, Rajat Dawar said, "She wanted to raise her voice to support something but her voice was suppressed and her office was demolished. So we wanted to support her and came up with this idea to manufacture the saree with 'I support Kangana' written on it."

READ | From Bihar, Fadnavis Laughs Off 'Kangana Ranaut BJP Star Campaigner' Claim; Slams Uddhav

Rajar Dawar: I support Kangana Ranaut

Rajat Dawar further added, "We launched this saree yesterday and have already received multiple orders. The price range starts from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 depending upon the fabric on which it has been made." When the shop owner was asked whether he has taken permission to imprint One Take Actor's portrait on the fabric, he added, "We have not made this saree to promote our brand in any way, but only with the motive to support her in her fight."

READ | Haryana Woman's 'perfect' Somersault In Saree Leaves Internet Amused | Watch

Kangana Ranaut's war with Shiv Sena

Ranaut has been involved in a bitter war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. She said that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. Besides this, Kangana's dream office in Pali Hill, Bandra, has been partially demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 9, Wednesday. The actor received threats due to which she has been provided Y plus security.

READ | Surat Adds 281 New COVID-19 Cases, 300 Recover; 6 Die

Kangana met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at 4.30 PM on Sunday to discuss the escalated situation before she leaves Mumbai on September 14. The Governor had previously taken exception to the BMC's action and summoned CM Thackeray's principal advisor in order to send a report to the Centre. Shiv Sena on Sunday in its mouthpiece Saamana has once again justified BMC's action on Kangana's office and said that it is shameful of BJP to support 'the actor' who compared Mumbai to 'Pakistan.' Sena's reiteration comes even after the Bombay High Court criticised the BMC's action.

READ | Complaint Filed Against Kangana Ranaut Over 'Misusing Social Media For Illegal Gains'

#LIVE | Kangana Ranaut to return to Manali after reaching Chandigarh post 6-day Mumbai visit; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/cLNBsLCYVA — Republic (@republic) September 14, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.