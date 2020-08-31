Haryana Woman's 'perfect' Somersault In Saree Leaves Internet Amused | Watch

Internet is filled with videos of women performing stunts in varied outfits, however, a recent video of an Indian woman performing acrobatic stunts in a saree has left the internet flabbergasted. Shared on Instagram, the short clip shows Parul Arora along with her partner performing a somersault in a blue saree. As per her Instagram profile, Arora is a “National gold medalist gymnast” hailing from Haryana.

The video clip, that was posted on August 30, the couple could be seen ditching their regular gym outfits to perform the stunt in a black suit and a royal blue saree. As the video progresses, Arora and her partner are seen walking on their terrace when they suddenly break into a somersault leaving everybody surprised. However, what has left everybody even more amazed is the saree clad woman landing perfectly on her toes and walking casually thereafter.

'Yeh stree hai'

The duo has left the internet shocked not only by their agility but their perfect timing with their video racking up over 68,9512 views, Arora, who has caught specialy attention for performing ‘somersault in saree’ has been showered with plaudits. One user commented, “I wanna learn this stunt please tell me how i learn this” while another joked, “woh stree hai na samajh raje ho."

The year 2020 has specially been illustratious for Indian women who stunned everyone with their stunts. On January 26, an all-woman bikers contingent of the CRPF named as 'CRPF Women Daredevils' made its debut at the Republic Day parade at Rajpath and showcased daredevil stunts. The team displayed its acrobatic skills on 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles towards the end of the over 90-minute-long parade. Leading the Daredevils was Inspector Seema Nag, who was seen saluting while standing atop a moving motorcycle.

