Rhea Chakraborty's Bail Hailed by Bollywood Stars; Netizens Ask 'gold Medal? Nobel Prize?'

After exactly a month in jail for her alleged involvement in a drug cartel, Rhea Chakraborty received bail from the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. The development led to ecstatic reactions from Bollywood stars like Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, Farhan Akhtar, among others. They, however, got trolled massively as netizens asked if she had won the ‘gold medal’ or ‘Nobel prize’.

Rhea Chakraborty’s bail celebration mocked by netizens

Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, Anubhav Sinha and other stars responded by highlighting the ‘hell’ she went through, how her incarceration had fulfilled the ‘egos’ of those seeking ‘justice for Sushant’ for their ‘agendas’, apart from words like ‘finally’.

Hope her time in jail has sufficed the egos of a lot of people out there who in the name of justice for Sushant fulfilled their personal/professional agendas.Praying she doesn’t become bitter towards the life she has ahead of her.

Life is Unfair but Atleast it’s not over as yet. https://t.co/TGnbRZSL83 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 7, 2020

Sushant’s family friend Nilotpal Mrinal poked fun by asking if she had got a ‘gold medal’, and highlighted that it was just a bail not clean chit. Other netizens asked the celebrities to relax and stressed that she had not been acquitted.

It’s just a BAIL not clean cheat in NCB Case .They enjoying like they got Olympic gold medal — Nilotpal (@nilotpalm3) October 7, 2020

Rhea thai deserve “Nobel Prize” and paid media deserve “Oscar Award for best acting journalism 😂😂 — Sunki (SSR Die Hard Fan) (@srinisunki) October 7, 2020

YES TWINKLE KHANNA RAHUL SONAM KAPOOR AND ALL AKTARS ,KAPOOR KHAN PLS CELEBRATE

WE HAVE FINALLY RELEASED A DRUG CONSUMER ! IN OUR COUNTRY WHO INFLUENCED SO MANY PPL IN CONSUMING IT

THANKYOU COURT

WHAT A JUSTICE !

RHEA NEXT DAWOOD TO FLY AWAY NOW — QUEENKANGANA (@Sweety85123492) October 7, 2020

"ITS JUST A BAIL" — Pallavi Jaiswal (@paljais24) October 7, 2020

Abhi tak case ka faisla nahi aya hai sir. App to bail ho jaane par hee uchalne lage — Manpreet Singh (@Manpree42498260) October 7, 2020

बेल मिली है भाई । इतने एक कलाकार हो थोड़ा पढ़ लेते बचपन में । बरी नहीं किया गया है । — Pulkit Rawlani (@pulkit_rawlani) October 7, 2020

Madam, Bail mila hai acquittal nahi ....relax .... — Abhijeet Vyas (@Abhijeet_Vyas) October 7, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty gets bail

After being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8 and taken to Byculla jail, Rhea was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. She was provided bail on a surety of Rs one lakh.

She has been ordered to inform the investigating officer if she plans to leave Mumbai. The prime accused has also been asked to report to police for 10 days, at a police station nearest to her. The actor has also been ordered to deposit her passport and not travel outside the country without permission. .

The development came a day after a special NDPS court had extended her custody till October 20.

Sushant’s staff Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda were also granted bail on furnishing of PR bond of Rs.50,000 each. However, Rhea’s brother Showik and alleged drug peddler Abdul Parihar were denied bail and will continue to remain in jail.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation team is back in Mumbai after major developments in the case. The confirmation of Rhea Chakraborty’s neighbour that she had met Sushant is set to be probed by the agency. Apart from that, SSR’s family has also written to the CBI, seeking a fresh panel to analyse the forensics after Dr Sudhir Gupta’s flip flop, from highlighting the ‘forensically unsuitable’ crime scene to declaring it a ‘suicide.’

