Shekhar Suman Disappointed With Rhea Chakraborty's Bail; Deeply Sceptical About CBI

Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court after close to a month-long stay in jail following being arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged involvement in a drug cartel, in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case drug nexus probe. Furious over the same and the ongoing events in the case, Shekhar Suman took to his Twitter handle and expressed his disappointment in the case.

Suman in a despondent message took a jibe at how the case is proceeding. He also wrote, "Let's not stay in denial. We have created the system. We can't fight against it. We have to accept their verdict. We fought for the CBI..so now?? Legally,this is end of the road, Emotionally we will go on fighting." [sic]

We had too much faith in CBI.I think the CBI did all it cld..but bcoz the case was handed over to them late they too were helpless.They tried v hard to find some evidence but I guess it was too late. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 7, 2020

I'm hugely disappointed..angry n despaired but never mind There is a God above.We will all leave ev thing to him now.Miracles do happen. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 7, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's staff Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant have also received bail. The high court, however, rejected the bail applications of her brother Showik Chakraborty and alleged drug peddler Abdul Parihar.

Rhea gets bail out of https://t.co/44sNbQDuH8 contradiction in CBI and AIIMS report.Miranda n Dipesh granted https://t.co/fdP1nA0bGn second forensic team to be formed.THE END.

घर चलें? — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 7, 2020

Let's not stay in denial.We have created the system.we can't fight against it.we have to accept their verdict.We fought for the CBI..so now??Legally,this is end of the road,Emotionally we will go on fighting.👍 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 7, 2020

Murder theory put to rest next to SSR.The rest don't https://t.co/TCdijfNx2x in peace SSR.🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/vw0K7BzFyo — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 7, 2020

Rhea has been asked to inform the investigating officer if she plans to leave Greater Mumbai. The High Court ordered Rhea to mark her presence for ten days in the nearest police station after release. She should deposit her passport and should not travel outside the country without the prior permission of the court, and pay a surety of Rs 1 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has begun its second phase of investigation in the case. A team of six top officials including SP Nupur Prasad have returned to Mumbai and they will be operating out of the CBI Headquarters in BKC and DRDO Guest House in Santa Cruz. In its second phase, the CBI will be investigating all the angles including the murder angle, as it had stated earlier.

The investigating agency will go through all the statements which it had recorded in the first phase of the investigation. It had spotted inconsistencies in those statements which will be looked into, sources said. They are also likely to re-examine Dipesh Sawant, Sidharth Pithani, and all of Sushant's staff that was present in the house when the actor was found dead in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police had earlier registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation. However, the CBI took over the probe into the high-profile case in August following the Supreme Court's nod. Rajput's father KK Singh had on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetting his suicide.

Since then, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have started the investigation into an alleged money laundering and drug angle in connection to the actor's death. Numerous angles that have come forward in the case are yet to be investigated and persons who ostensibly should be questioned haven't. The alleged link to the death of Disha Salian has also not been investigated.

