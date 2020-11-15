Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Celebrate Prithvi Raj Chandel's 3rd Birthday; See Pictures

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, along with the entire family celebrated Prithvi Raj Chandel's third birthday on Sunday. The family also spent the day attending Aksht Ranaut's wedding reception in Himachal.

Rangoli took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from the reception and birthday celebration. Kangana looked stunning in Sabyasachi saree and completed her look with traditional Pahadi headgear and shawl.

My little man turned 3 today, blessings to my kiddie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0j013xJW6N — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 15, 2020

Kangana Ranaut’s post for sister Rangoli Chandel

Kangana Ranaut dropped a stunning selfie with Rangoli Chandel, who is also her manager, as the wedding rituals ended in Udaipur. The Queen star shared that her sister always supported her whenever she could be opposed to any ‘impossible dream’ and that the ‘gleam in her eyes’ assures her that it will be fulfilled.

She thanked Rangoli for the lovely time they had in Udaipur and revealed that she was heading back to their home in Manali for the Dham ritual organised by their parents.

Kangana Ranaut's younger brother Aksht tied the knot at the Leela Palace in Udaipur, with longtime girlfriend Ritu Sangwan, a Haryanvi girl who is a doctor by profession, on Thursday morning.

Kangana Ranaut on professional front

Kangana Ranaut recently held script discussions with the director of Tejas, Sarvesh Mewar, for the film where she plays an Air Force pilot. She also completed a schedule of Thalaivi, where she plays the role based on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha. The actor also has been honing her fitness and action techniques for the film Dhaakad and has been sharing updates on her social media handles.

