Kangana Ranaut Stuns In Sabyasachi Outfit As She Welcomes Sister-in-law For 'Grah Pravesh'

Kangana Ranaut on Saturday took to her social media handle to welcome sister-in-law Ritu who recently tied the knot with her brother Aksht in Udaipur. "Goddess Mahalaxmi comes to our homes on Deepawali. We are also welcoming Goddess in our home - my sister-in-law will come to her house for the first time today and the ritual is called andrera. A happy Deepawali to everyone," wrote Kangana.

Looking stunning in a white and black ensemble, Kangana revealed that her outfit was by renowned designer Sabyasachi. She completed her look with a tied bun and Sabyasachi jewellery. In the frame, Rangoli Chandel in a white and gold outfit looked beautiful, alongside brother Aksht.

Kangana Ranaut’s post for sister Rangoli Chandel

Kangana Ranaut dropped a stunning selfie with Rangoli Chandel, who is also her manager, as the wedding rituals ended in Udaipur. The Queen star shared that her sister always supported her whenever she could be opposed to any ‘impossible dream’ and that the ‘gleam in her eyes’ assures her that it will be fulfilled.

She thanked Rangoli for the lovely time they had in Udaipur and revealed that she was heading back to their home in Manali for the Dham ritual organised by their parents.

Kangana Ranaut's younger brother Aksht tied the knot at the Leela Palace in Udaipur, with longtime girlfriend Ritu Sangwan, a Haryanvi girl who is a doctor by profession, on Thursday morning.

Kangana Ranaut on professional front

Kangana Ranaut recently held script discussions with the director of Tejas, Sarvesh Mewar, for the film where she plays an Air Force pilot. She also completed a schedule of Thalaivi, where she plays the role based on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha. The actor also has been honing her fitness and action techniques for the film Dhaakad and has been sharing updates on her social media handles.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black ensemble as she accompanies family at a temple

ALSO READ | Kangana's lehenga took 14-months to be made; completes look with Sabyasachi jewellery

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.