Kangana Ranaut calls Rangoli 'ghee to my fire', drops stunning pics from brother's wedding

After months of COVID-19 lockdown, events are being celebrated again with restrictions, and that has also been the case for celebrities of the film industry. Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht recently got married and with the celebrations even amid the pandemic, the family showed that they would leave no stone unturned in grandeur. After showering love on her brother and his wife Ritu, the actor had some heartfelt words for her sister Rangoli Chandel as well, calling her the ‘ghee’ to her ‘fire.’

Kangana Ranaut’s post for sister Rangoli Chandel

Kangana Ranaut dropped a stunning selfie with Rangoli Chandel, who is also her manager, as the wedding rituals ended in Udaipur. The Queen star shared that her sister always supported her whenever she could be opposed to any ‘impossible dream’ and that the ‘gleam in her eyes’ assures her that it will be fulfilled.

She thanked Rangoli for the lovely time they had in Udaipur and revealed that he was heading back to their home in Manali for the Dham ritual organised by their parents.

Rangoli termed her sister as her ‘partner in crime’ in response to the post. The duo also dropped stunning pictures with their family members, brother, mother Asha, father Amardeep and Rangoli’s son Prithvi.

Rangoli also shared stunning videos of the royal suite for the couple, as well as videos of the family dancing together.

Aksht and Ritu got married on Wednesday and were dressed in traditional attires for their big day. Kangana has been sharing photos and videos from the event. The actor dazzled in a Gujarati bandhani lehnga, that ‘took 14 months to make’, designed by Anuradha Vakil, along with jewellery designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjeee.

Kangana Ranaut on professional front

Kangana Ranaut recently held script discussions with the director of Tejas, Sarvesh Mewar, for the film where she plays an Air Force pilot. She also completed a schedule of Thalaivi, where she plays the role based on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha. The actor also has been honing her fitness and action techniques for the film Dhaakad.

