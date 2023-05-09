Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Shabana Azmi's The Kerala Story Tweet: Very Valid Point

Kangana Ranaut came forward in support of Shabana Azmi after she tweeted against those who spoke about banning The Kerala Story from the theatres. As the film was based on the hard-hitting reality of girls from Kerala, it was pulled down from Tamil Nadu theatres amid severe threats. However, the veteran actress slammed those people who sought a ban and Kangana reacted positively to it.

Shabana Azmi tweeted, "Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra-constitutional authority." Reacting to the same, Kangana penned a note. She wrote, "This is a very valid point except for the fact that no one asked for a ban on LSC people just didn’t want to see it for many reasons, major reason was it was a remake of a very popular old Hollywood classic which most people had already seen." Soon after they made the post, fans took to the comments to post their reactions.

A fan wrote, "True LSC was having various reasons. But no one demand a ban on that. Movies are representing society in black and white. Once approved it needs to be shown." Meanwhile, another user wrote, "Shabana Ji, you have rightly mentioned that seeking a ban on any movie passed by the CBFC, especially through bullying and violence, is not correct." Check the tweet below:

This is a very valid point except for the fact that no one asked for a ban on LSC people just didn’t want to see it for many reasons, major reason was it was a remake of a very popular old Hollywood classic which most people had already seen … https://t.co/n4hLrMyZ9N — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 8, 2023

Ashoke Pandit condemns the ban on The Kerala Story

Ashoke Pandit, who is the president of the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), issued a statement against the ban of The Kerala Story in the state of West Bengal. He stated, "IFTDA CONDEMNS THE BAN ON VIPUL SHAH’S FILM ‘THE KERALA STORY’ BY THE BENGAL GOVERNMENT. We strongly feel that it's against the freedom of expression of a filmmaker. We stand by the filmmaker and his film exactly the way we stood by films like Udta Punjab and Padmaavat. The film which has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification cannot be banned. We, therefore, appeal to the State Government to revert their decision of banning the film."