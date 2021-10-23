Kangana Ranaut Recalls Her 'near Death Experience', Warns Against Alec Baldwin-like Cases

Alec Baldwin's prop gun accident on the sets of Rust has shaken not only Hollywood but the film industries of the entire world. The bullet fired by him killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. While the news came out to be disturbing for those related to everyday shoot life, Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut also opened up on the incident. The Thalaivii star further recalled going through a near-death experience on a film set.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut revealed she was shaken after hearing about Alec Baldwin prop-gun incident. The actor shared a picture of the official news release by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office and mentioned that people working in films often deal with prop weapons and explosives. She called out how such mistakes can take innocent lives on the sets of a film. She wrote, "This is so horrible!!! Note for all the people working in films dealing with various stunts, weapons and explosives... Your mistakes can cause someone their life... Tragic."

Kangana appeals to film bodies to prevent mishappenings on film sets

Kangana Ranaut also does several stunts on the sets of her films on her own. The actor is also currently gearing up for the release of her film Dhaakad. The film also marks India's first big-budget action film led by a woman. Recalling her own near-death incident, the Queen star wrote, "Today two people were shot on a film set, one of them died immediately... Like other leading actors, I too have had many accidents while filming stunts... Some of them were near-death experiences and mostly it was someone else's carelessness... Many stuntmen and occasionally actors die on film sets every year... This is so wrong... in Indian films action protocols, prep and execution are even more primitive... Hope our film bodies look into it and prevent such mishaps."

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin reportedly fired a prop gun and shot cinematographer and director on a film set in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The actor was shooting for his film Rust when he shot the prop gun. The bullet hit cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and was immediately airlifted to the University of New Mexico hospital, where she was announced dead. Director Joel Souza was also injured during the accident and is currently receiving treatment.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut/AP