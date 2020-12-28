Kangana Ranaut 'reimagines' Her Mumbai House With Interior Designer Shabnam Gupta

Kangana Ranaut on Sunday arrived in Mumbai and began 'reimagining' her Mumbai house with interior designer Shabnam Gupta. Kangana last visited the city when BMC demolished her Mumbai house but looks like she is beginning the reconstruction.

Sharing a beautiful picture of her house entrance painted in blue and white, Shabnam Gupta wrote, "Entrance foyer to a whimsical home which is full of personal collectibles...charm and uninhibited statements." One user commented, "Straight out of a story book," while the other said, "Absolutely charming."

In Kangana Ranaut property demolition case, MHRC summons BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal

The office of Kangana Ranaut’s production house Manikarnika Films in Bandra's Pali Hill area had been demolished by the BMC on September 9. This was when the actor was on her way to Mumbai, when the 24-hour 'stop work' notice on the property, on which BMC cited 'illegal alterations', had ended.

Kangana had then moved the Bombay High Court seeking damages to the tune of Rs 2 crore. On November 27, the court came down heavily on the demolition and termed it as out of ‘legal malice’ and ‘sinister’ amid the actor’s strong statements against Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police, in the wake of the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The court backed Kangana's claims in the petition, that the background of the case lend credence to the fact that the demolition was ‘malafide and premidated’ to ‘target’ her for her statements. The court observeed that there were materials to indicate the malafide action, calling it as ‘case of legal malice.' The court noted that the demolition was ‘unauthorized and sinister’ in a bid to prevent the petitioner from taking course to legal remedies. It added that the act was ‘deliberate’ in ‘disregard’ of the rights of a citizen. The court also appointed a valuer to evalute the compensation that needed to be paid to Kangana.

Kangana Ranaut had on December 2 filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, requesting that no order be passed without hearing arguments from her side.

Kangana Ranaut gets relief in demolition case, Bombay HC calls action 'malafide, sinister'

