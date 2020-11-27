Kangana Ranaut gets relief in demolition case, Bombay HC calls action 'malafide, sinister'

The Bombay High Court on Friday passed its judgement in Kangana Ranaut’s case against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the partial demolition of her office in Mumbai. The court has quashed and set aside the notice issued to her, and subsequent demolition carried out. The court observed that the property was that of an existing structure and concluded that the demolition was ‘mala fide and premeditated.’

Bombay HC rules in Kangana Ranaut’s favour

A bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and RI Chagle observed in its verdict that the building of Kangana Ranaut was an 'existing construction'.

The demolition of a portion of Kangana’s production house Manikarnika Films on September 9 had come in the wake of the heated statements between her and Shiv Sena leaders like Sanjay Raut. The Tanu Weds Manu star had strongly attacked the party, Mumbai Police and Shiv Sena-led government over the Sushant Singh Rajput case and more.

Referring to the statements, the High Court urged the actor to express restraint while airing her views on a public platform but added that such comments were ‘best ignored’ by the State. The court also noted that any action for such ‘follies of a citizen’ could only be in ‘accordance with the law.’ The judges also stated that the state could not take ‘mala fide action’ irrespective of how ‘distasteful’ the views would be,

The court backed Kangana's claims in the petition, that the background of the case lend credence to the fact that the demolition was ‘malafide and premidated’ to ‘target’ her for her statements. The court observeed that there were materials to indicate the malafide action, calling it as ‘case of legal malice.' The court noted that the demolition was ‘unauthorized and sinister’ in a bid to prevent the petitioner from taking course to legal remedies. It added that the act was ‘deliberate’ in ‘disregard’ of the rights of a citizen.

Kangana had demanded Rs 2 crore for the damage. The court also appointed a valuer to assess compensation that may be awarded to the actor. It also permitted her to take the necessary steps for the reconstruction of the building, like taking requisite permissions and more.

