Kangana Ranaut Replies To A User Who Demanded Her Y-plus Security Be Withdrawn

Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to her Twitter handle to respond to a user that demanded her Y-plus security to be withdrawn. Union Home Ministry provided Y-plus security to Kangana amid a controversy over her comment that she feared Mumbai Police.

The user wrote, "Y category security for one person costs the Centre over 10,00,000/- each month. This money is borne by taxpayers." He further said that now that Kangana is 'safe' in Himachal Pradesh, her Y-plus security should be withdrawn.

Responding to this, Kangana wrote, "Brijesh ji security is not given based on what you or I think, IB ( Intelligence Bureau) investigates the threat, based on the threat my security grade is decided, by the grace of God in coming days it might get totally removed or if IB report gets worse they might upgrade."

Kangana's defence of PoK analogy draws ire from Maharashtra Min; says onus on Mumbaikars

Hopefully IB will consider downgrading your security detail in peaceful, prosperous and pristine HPðŸ™ https://t.co/wJ7AmKl1gc — Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) September 14, 2020

That would be absolutely desirable, it’s empowering to personally witness Indian armed forces so closely in their full glory,it is also a constant reminder of danger/friction n evil intentions of others, it makes you tentative, unsure and fearful, these feelings r so alien to me. https://t.co/CJ2fAoGEh2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

Kangana Ranaut calls her analogy about POK ‘bang on’

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday left Mumbai for her home state Himachal Pradesh, saying she has been terrorised with "constant attacks and abuses" and declaring that her analogy comparing the city with Pakistan occupied Kashmir was "bang on". The actor, whose comments triggered a spat with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena, arrived in the city from her home in Manali last week for a short visit.

Kangana Ranaut urges fans to raise their voice, asserts 'it's the price of freedom today'

On the same day her office here faced action for "illegal" alterations by Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), following which she moved the Bombay High Court which stayed the demolition. "With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on(sic)," Ranaut wrote on Twitter.

Targetting the ruling party, the 33-year-old actor said the protectors had declared themselves to be "destroyers" and were working towards dismantling democracy. "But they are wrong to think I'm weak. By threatening and abusing a woman, they are ruining their own image," she added.

(with PTI inputs)

