Kangana Ranaut Urges Fans To Raise Their Voice, Asserts 'it's The Price Of Freedom Today'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has hit back at Maharashtra Government for the treatment meted out to her during her brief stay in Mumbai. Alluding to Shiv Sena as 'Sonia Sena', the actor took to Twitter to condemn the violence and the political atmosphere in the country. She also addressed to her followers on social media to lend their voices in her support as she claimed that 'the price of freedom today is your voice'.

दिल्ली के दिल को चीर के वहाँ इस साल खून बहा है, सोनिया सेना ने मुंबई में आज़ाद कश्मीर के नारे लगवाए, आज आज़ादी की क़ीमत सिर्फ़ आवाज़ है, मुझे अपनी आवाज़ दो, नहीं तो वो दिन दूर नहीं जब आज़ादी की क़ीमत सिर्फ़ और सिर्फ़ ख़ून होगी। https://t.co/wDriSqqbLR — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

The actor added that once upon a time, she used to feel safe in Mumbai, but saving herself itself was a 'huge task' this time.

Previously, Kangana had written that she was leaving Mumbai with a 'heavy heart.' The three-time National Award-winner stated that she was 'terrorised with constant attacks', while highlighting the abuses at her, and attempt to 'break her house.' Kangana fumed at the ‘death of democracy’, that the 'bhakshak' had erred in underestimating her, and that their image was crumbling to dust for threatening and subduing a woman. She expressed vindication about her ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’ reference to Mumbai turning out to be true.

Kangana Ranaut returns from Mumbai after 6 days

Kangana Ranaut returned to Mumbai on September 9 amid high drama, moments after a portion of the office of her production house had been demolished by the Shiv Sena-led BMC. The municipal corporation had cited ‘illegal alterations’ at the venue, and had given her 24 hours to produce the permissions, after which they carried out the demolition.

The actor hit out at Shiv Sena, calling them ‘Babur’s Army’ and asserting that her property will be brought to life like Ram Mandir. She also hit out at CM Uddhav Thackeray and warned him that his ‘arrogance will be broken.’. Kangana also met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Sunday and highlighted the ‘unjust treatment’ she had received.

The face-off had been kicked off with Kangana hitting out at Mumbai Police in the wake of the Sushant Singh Rajput case, and stating that she won’t accept the force’s protection as she made sensational allegations about the Bollywood-drug mafia links. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had then threatened her not to return to Mumbai and she asked if Mumbai had become 'Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.'

