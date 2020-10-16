Kangana Ranaut Responds To Kamya Dang's Sarcastic Comment, Says, 'We Can All Inspire'

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle on Friday to respond to actor Kamya Dang's sarcastic comment. An article praised Kangana's yoga pose and how she is on a mission to lose weight for her upcoming films.

In response to that, Kamya mentioned actor Kavita Kaushik, who has also invested her life in Yoga and inspires many to pursue. Kamya further took a jibe and wrote, "Have u seen @Iamkavitak? Inspiration word ka sahi use kaha karna hai samaj aa jayega."

Kangana wrote, "We can all inspire each other maam, my good yoga posture does not make your good yoga posture small, I very much like you both, hope you both reciprocate my feelings." [sic]

Meanwhile, Kavita Kaushik replied to Kamya and wrote, "Meri jaanFace throwing a kiss, kaahe hoti hai jazbaati ,ab inke pr waale saara din busy rahenge humko troll karne mei" [sic]

Kangana's upcoming projects

Kangana had recently revealed that she was working to lose 20 kilos that she gained for Thalaivi, where she plays the role of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalitha. She completed a schedule in Hyderabad a few days ago.

The actor had informed that she will be kick-starting the shoot of 'Tejas' in December. 'Dhaakad', where she was seen wielding guns in a fiery poster released last year, was scheduled to release on Diwali this year. However, all releases have been postponed due to COVID-19.

