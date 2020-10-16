Kangana Ranaut Posts Fiery Training Video, Says 'have Given Bollywood 1st Action Heroine'

After a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kangana Ranaut is back and back with bang! After returning to the sets for the first time in seven months for the shoot of Thalaivi, the actor is now gearing up for two films Tejas and Dhaakad as well. She has now begun the training for the films that seemed intense, as she called herself the ‘first ever legitimate action heroine’ of the industry.

Kangana Ranaut’s intense action preparation

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share a video where she is seen performing boxing, handstand and kicking exercises with her trainer at home in Manali. She is seen sweating it out with intense focus as she stretched, jumped and kicked.

In the caption, the Tanu Weds Manu star informed her fans about the start of action training for two of her films, one where plays a ‘Fauji’ (Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas) and a spy in Dhaakad.

She also raised the ‘Bollywood ki thali’ comment, referring to actor-MP Jaya Bachchan recent's defence of Bollywood in the Parliament. The veteran had come out in support of the industry over the drug controversy, and took a dig at Kangana over her comments against the industry with regards to Sushant Singh Rajput case, and said, ‘Jis thali me khaya usi me ched’ (attacking the hand that feeds).

Kangana wrote that the ‘Bollywood ki thali’ might have given her success, but she had returned the favour by giving the industry its 'first ever legitimate action heroine' with her film Manikarnika. She had not just starred in the film on freedom fighter Rani Lakshmibai, but also co-directed the action film.

I have started action training for my upcoming action films #Tejas and #Dhakaad I play a Fauji and a Spy respectively in these films. Bollywood ki thali may have given me a lot but post Manikarnika success I too have given Bollywood it’s first ever legitimate action heroine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0gkNqk3yuo — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 16, 2020

Kangana's upcoming projects

Kangana had recently revealed that she was working to lose 20 kilos that she gained for Thalaivi, where she plays the role of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalitha. She completed a schedule in Hyderabad a few days ago.

With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh #ALVijay pic.twitter.com/CghmfK0JQf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 11, 2020

The actor had informed that she will be kick-starting the shoot of Tejas in December. Dhaakad, where she was seen wielding guns in a fiery poster released last year, was scheduled to release o Diwali this year. However, all releases have been postponed due to COVID-19.

Kangana Ranaut... New poster of #Dhaakad... Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai... Produced by Sohel Maklai... Co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media... Filming to commence early next year... #Diwali 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/6aMFPyWHCA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 9, 2019

