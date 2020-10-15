Kangana Ranaut Shares Throwback Pic As She Works Hard To Sweat Off After 'Thalaivi'

Actress Kangana Ranaut is witnessing a tough time these days while altering her fitness routine to go back to her usual weight after she gained 20kgs to get into the skin of the late chief minister of Tami Nadu, J. Jayalalithaa for her upcoming biopic Thalaivi. The actress who is sweating it hard these days to get back into the shape shared a throwback picture from the sets of her last Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial film Panga.

Kangana Ranaut on a weight reduction spree post Thalaivi

In the throwback picture, the actress who played the role of a national level Kabbadi player can be seen relishing yummy food on the sets of the film. Recalling the days when eating and gaining weight used to be an easy task, the actress wrote that gaining weight is so much fun while losing it is like a strict punishment. It seems that the actress who is eating a healthy diet these days in order to get back into her old shape is missing her hogging on to some delectable food which she is avoiding now.

Currently, the actress who returned back to Manali after completing her shoot in Hyderabad for Thalaivi is struggling hard to shred extra kilos that she had gained for her role in the forthcoming release. Earlier, she shared a picture from her morning routine on Twitter where she can be seen stretching out while performing an asana. She captioned the picture and informed that she had gained 20kgs for her forthcoming film and now since the shoot is about to get over in the next few days, she has decided to get back to her earlier size, agility, metabolism, and flexibility. She also revealed that she has decided to wake up early morning for a jog/walk.

Earlier, the Tanu Weds Manu actress in an interview with Mid-Day spoke about her transformation in Thaialvi and said that she had to take mild doses of hormone pills to gain weight. She further said that since she is tall and skinny, and her face is angular instead of round, which made her take pills in order to look different. Apart from this, Kangana had stated that she also started eating foods that promote weight gain.

Contrary to this, after Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in a fierce avatar in the action film Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh Ghai. Dhaakad was supposed to have a Diwali release this year but it seems that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has spelled trouble for the film. She will also don the Indian Air force uniform for her role in Tejas.

