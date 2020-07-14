Bhagyashree To Play Jayalalithaa's Mother In Kangana Ranaut Starrer 'Thalaivi'?

Recently, a leading entertainment portal revealed the details of actor Bhagyashree's character in the upcoming flick Thalaivi. According to the report, Bhagyashree will be seen essaying the character of Jayalalithaa's mother in the Kangana Ranaut starrer. The report stated that Jayalalithaa's mother Vedha, who was christened Sapna when she decided to act in movies, has an extremely emotional and important role. Read on to know the details of Thalaivi.

Bhagyashree's character in Thalaivi

Elaborating about the same, the report further added that not many people know about Jayalalithaa's bonding with her mother. And it is not in the public domain about who she was and how she was. So, the film will have an episode of Jayalalithaa's life that will be focused on her mother. Calling it a 'special character', the report added that Jayalalithaa was very close to her mother and it's sad that her mother passed away at a very young age. On the other side, Bhagyashree had refused to confirm any details on her part so far but she did say that 'most of her scenes are with Kangana' in a chat with a leading news portal.

Talking about the film, the remaining shoot was stalled after the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. The team is figuring out a new schedule for the biopic. In an interview with a leading news portal, Bhagyashree said that she is waiting to get back to the set. She also praised Kangana Ranaut and called her 'a great performer and a person'. She also recalled when the role in Thalaivi was offered to her. Bhagyashree asserted that she found the character beautiful and said yes to it immediately.

Thalaivi details

Kangana Ranaut is essaying the role of Jayalalithaa, the leader of political power in Tamil Nadu. It was set to have a big-screen release on June 26. Reportedly, the film Thalaivi was bought by Netflix as well as Amazon. The audience can soon watch it in the digital space. Thalaivi is a bilingual film in Tamil and Hindi, the OTT release date of which is not revealed so far.

