Kangana Ranaut Slams Congress 'gunda Raaj' In Mumbai; Objects To Delay In Kashyap's Arrest

Kangana Ranaut on Twitter has lashed out against the 'anarchy' in Mumbai by holding Congress accountable and taking a dig at Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Government, for the arrest of YouTuber Saahil Choudhary on Monday. The social media influencer was apprehended from Faridabad in Haryana and shifted to Mumbai under charges of posting inappropriate content on the video-sharing platform. His now-deleted video allegedly had abusive words towards women as well as a roleplay as a journalist who questioned Maharashtra Government about Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The Manikarnika actor responded to a netizen's post which pointed out that Saahil's arrest is unfair as Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remains scot-free despite using abusive words for Kangana. She scorched the Maharashtra Government by calling their politics 'gunda raaj' (mafia rule) and questioned Congress for its alleged hypocrisy. In another tweet, Kangana pointed out another instance of the same by claiming that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is roaming freely even though actor Payal Ghosh has filed an official FIR against him alleging rape and other charges.

What is this gunda raaj going on in Mumbai? No one can question world’s most incompetent CM and his team? What will they do to us? Break our houses and kill us? @INCIndia who is answerable for this? #istandwithsaahilchoudhary https://t.co/sthXJK0jzl — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 29, 2020

Somebody random files a FIR against Saahil for questioning Maha Government’s work which is his democratic right and Shaahil is jailed immediately but #PayalGhosh has filed a FIR against #AnuragKashyap many days ago for rape but he is roaming free. Kya hai yeh sab @INCIndia ? https://t.co/B2S7VhlQDB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 29, 2020

Kangana Ranaut has been at the forefront in support of actor Payal Ghosh who revealed earlier this month that popular Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had made unwarranted sexual advances towards her in 2013 under the garb of extending an opportunity in the film industry. After sharing her story on social media and accusing Kashyap in view of the MeToo movement, Payal Ghosh filed a complaint at Mumbai's Versova Police Station last week demanding prompt action against the film director. However, it is only on Tuesday that the Mumbai Police has indicated that it will summon Anurag Kashyap in relation to the case.

This incident as well as her ongoing feud with Shiv Sena has drawn Kangana's ire through her tweets aimed at the alleged inefficiency of the Maharashtra Government. Kangana Ranaut also has a petition due for hearing at Bombay High Court against BMC and Sena MP Sanjay Raut for unlawfully demolishing a major portion of her office in Mumbai on September 9.

