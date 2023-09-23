Kangana Ranaut Reveals How Chandramukhi 2 Is A Change For Her: I Only Do Protagonist...

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chandramukhi 2. Also starring Raghava Lawrence, Raadhika Sarathkumar and Lakshmi Menon in major roles, the movie is scheduled to release on September 19. In a press conference, the actress shared some details about her character in the horror-comedy and revealed she will only feature in the second half of the film.

3 things you need to know

Chandramukhi 2 is directed by P Vasu.

The film is the sequel to the 2005 release Chandramukhi starring Rajinikanth.

The original movie was led by Jyotika, Nayanthara and Rajinikanth.

Kangana Ranaut on doing ensemble film

In a media conference, Kangana opened up on her experience of working in Chandramukhi 2. The actress emphasised on the film being a refreshing change for her as she mostly stars in movies where she gets the most screen time, unlike this one, as she only appears in the second half of the Raghava Lawrence starrer.

(Kangana Ranaut shares screen space with Raghava Lawrence in Chandramukhi 2 | Image: Instagram)

She said, “I am honoured to be a part of Chandramukhi 2, where Lawrence plays the double role. I didn't get to be his heroine but I am happy to be Chandramukhi for now. My role starts only in the post-interval and before that I will scare people with my ghungroos, voice and screams. I love to do these kinds of ensemble film especially when I only do title roles and protagonist films so this has been a refreshing experience for me."

What is the plotline of Chandramukhi 2?

Kangana Ranaut plays the titular role in Chandramukhi 2. Her character is a dancer in the royal court, celebrated for her unparalleled beauty and dance prowess. Marking the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, the film is set to release in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada on September 28.