Kangana Ranaut Reveals Mother Keeps Fast For Her To Get Married; Cries After Interview

Kangana Ranaut on Sunday took to her Twitter handle to reveal that her mother 'cried' after watching her interview with Republic TV exposing Bollywood's drug syndicate. Ranaut wrote, "Last night, out of curiosity, I called my mother and asked her if she liked my interview. She started crying."

The 'Queen' actor further wrote, "She said, ‘I am keeping fasts in the hope that you will get married and you keep telling the world about all the horrible things you have gone through.' Now, I am getting call after call. I think her intention is not to cry but to make me cry. What to do?" [sic]

'Manikarnika' co-star Ankita Lokhande replying to this tweet, wrote, “Kangana,” along with a heart emoji.

कल रात माता जी को उत्सुकता से फ़ोन करके पूछा कैसा लगा इंटर्व्यू,तो वो रो पड़ी, कहने लगी मैं तुम्हारी शादी केलिए उपवास करती हूँ तुम दुनिया भर में अपने साथ हुए गंदे हादसों को बताती ही रहती हो।अब फ़ोन पे फ़ोन आ रहे हैं लगता है उनका रोने का नहीं रुलाने का इरादा है, क्या किया जाए? 🙂 pic.twitter.com/3490VY6DHW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 30, 2020

In an interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana Ranaut called the film industry a ‘gutter’ referring to the alleged prevalent practice of consumptions of drugs at parties. She claimed '99 percent of Bollywood stars' were involved in this.

“At some point, 99 per cent of them. Some might have faced health conditions, or because of age, or after being admitted or having repercussions, they have quit now after doing it throughout their youth. Even if I count them, there are 99 percent people. Everybody without fail, at some point is doing it, and if there is a party, everyone is indulging in it,” she stated.

#KanganaSpeaksToArnab to all those well wishers who want me to suffer silently, who ignored Sushant’s complains of bullying and harassment are telling me that it’s not about me, please Keep your mouth SHUT. https://t.co/VKESELzrEv — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 29, 2020

