'More Scared Of Mumbai Police Than Movie Mafia': Kangana Prefers Central Protection

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday thanked BJP leader Ram Kadam for raising her demand for police protection saying that she was open to security from anyone but the Mumbai police.

BJP leader Ram Kadam on Sunday lashed out at the Maharashtra government in an open letter calling out the delay in providing police protection to Kangana Ranaut who had earlier expressed her willingness to expose the Bollywood-Drug mafia nexus provided she is given protection.

Thanking Ram Kadam for supporting her, Kangana Ranaut, however, expressed her mistrust with the state police saying that she was more scared of the Mumbai Police than the movie mafia goons requesting police protection from either the Himachal Pradesh government or from the Centre.

Thank you for your concern sir, I am actually more scared of Mumbai police now than movie mafia goons, in Mumbai I would need security either from HP government or directly from the Centre, No Mumbai police please 🙏 https://t.co/cXEcn8RrdV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 30, 2020

Kangana speaks on Bollywood-drugs link

In an interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana Ranaut called the film industry a ‘gutter’ referring to the alleged prevalent practice of consumptions of drugs at parties. She claimed '99 percent of Bollywood stars' were involved in this.

“At some point, 99 per cent of them. Some might have faced health conditions, or because of age, or after being admitted or having repercussions, they have quit now after doing it throughout their youth. Even if I count them, there are 99 percent people. Everybody without fail, at some point is doing it, and if there is a party, everyone is indulging in it,” she stated.

Kangana also stated that Bollywood stars consumed drugs like water and that she had seen how vulgar this had got. "Many young actors, my age, they individually snort drugs and do shows. Dealers are the same. Everything is handled in a systematic manner. Their wives also host these parties. It is a different environment altogether. You will find people who only do drugs and indulge in debauchery in such parties," she said.

She further claimed that many governments had also helped the drug mafia to flourish. "Many governments have helped this Bollywood-drug mafia grow. These people promote nepotism, many of them do drugs from childhood and then become actors or directors. Many of these actors, I dated one of them — they go to a place, start with a drink and then go on with drugs. It all starts with a drink, then a roll, and then a pill, then they snort - it's a secret sign. These actors, their wives move to houses and do drugs, debauchery is unimaginable. I've seen how vulgar it becomes and things get out of control at these drug parties." She also claimed that even politicians and police were Bollywood stars’ 'friends' when it came to the consumption of drugs.

