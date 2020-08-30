Sushant's family says 'God intervenes when justice is obstructed'; hails Kangana interview

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has entrusted their faith on the legal system in seeking justice for the late actor. Moreover, they have always expressed their faith in the Almighty in their battle, as was evident in the numerous prayer campaigns that preceded the Supreme Court ordering a CBI probe into the case. The family believes that God and justice were the same, and shared their belief that God intervenes when ‘justice is obstructed.’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family’s belief in God

Sharing verses from Ramdhari Singh ‘Dinkar’’s Rashmi Rathi, about difficulties and facing it with courage, the family on Twitter wrote that they trusted God as they sought justice in the death of their ‘Gulshan.’

#InGodWeTrust. God & Justice is one and the same. We believe that God intervenes when justice is obstructed. Rashmirathi | Dinkar | Ashutosh Rana | https://t.co/MCOGJhlPAq via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/DUEuWq7d5q — United For Justice (@sushantf3) August 30, 2020

Sushant’s sister also shared numerous posts urging SSR’s fans to pray to Devi Shakti, and also posted a hymn, hoping for the truth to shine forth.Earlier, too they held movements urging all to post pictures with folded hands and recite the ‘Gayatri Mantra’ for Sushant.

Meanwhile, the family, that had acknowledged Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s efforts in the Sushant case, also backed Kangana Ranaut’s interview with him on Saturday. Kangana revealed the ill-treatment she faced at the hands of numerous stars, as she opened up on the Bollywood-drugs link amid accused Rhea Chakraborty allegedly drugging Sushant. The family stated, ‘the devil will enter your home, loot you, kill you, and call you addicted to intoxication and insane’. They thanked the actress and journalist for speaking up for the ‘not-alive-to-defend-himself’ Sushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput case update

Rhea and her brother Showik arrived for questioning by CBI for the third day in a row at the DRDO guesthouse on Sunday. The CBI is grilling her on the deletion of data from hard drive, financial documents and statements from other accused. Suhant’s associates like Siddharth Pithani are also set to be questioned again by CBI, amid the separate investigations being led by ED and NCB.

